Mo Salah’s Liverpool contract expires in the summer of 2023 and he’s recently been linked with Juventus and Barcelona.

The international break hasn't stopped the Mo Salah will-he-or-won't-he talk. Far from it.

The hiatus in the season has meant that talk of the winger's Liverpool future has, in fact, been rife.

Salah speculation

In the past week, Juventus are reportedly preparing a mega-money deal, FSG are hoping he will eventually lower his demands and Salah ‘fixated’ on working under Barcelona boss Xavi.

There are probably a couple of tit-bits that have been missed off.

Indeed, speculation over the Egyptian continues to rage.

But a cast-iron fact is that Salah's current Reds contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Negotiations between both parties remain at an impasse. Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that whether a new deal is signed remains in Salah's hands.

Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp in conversation. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Yet as each day passes, every time the former AS Roma forward adds to his sterling tally of 28 goals this season, angst grows Liverpool could lose him - either this summer or for nothing when his contract runs down.

Plenty have pointed towards the fact that there's a dearth of suitable destinations for Salah to depart for, though.

Going to Manchester City, Manchester United or even back to Chelsea would tarnish his Anfield legacy. He'd go from hero to villain overnight.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both had financial problems and are not the forces of old.

PSG are perennial Champions League failures and there is scrutiny about the competitiveness of Ligue 1.

Bayern Munich haven't even been mentioned as a potential suitor.

And does Salah really want to go back to Serie A with Juventus, who are supposed admirers?

It's a legitimate argument and maybe one reason why Liverpool remain so relaxed about the situation.

‘Nowhere better to play football’

Fabinho did what every supporter wishes Salah to do last summer by extending his contract.

The Brazil international's been a key player since arriving from Monaco in the summer of 2018, helping Liverpool win the Champions League and Premier League.

When it comes to Klopp's engine room, Fabinho is as important a cog as Salah is in attack.

In terms of defensive midfielders, there aren't many better in his role.

Fabinho tied himself down to Liverpool until the summer of 2026 - despite it coming against the backdrop of a third-place finish and trophyless campaign.

The reason why he committed his long-term future was that he felt nowhere was better to play and be successful.

Fabinho poses after signing a new Liverpool contract. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

”Liverpool is a special place – there’s nowhere better to play football, so my head is fully focused here,” he told FourFourTwo.

“I don’t know what my situation will be like in four years, but at this moment I only think of Liverpool.

“I don’t think about moving to another team or country because I’m very happy here. It’s a special club and, most importantly, one which fights for every trophy.

“What I want for my career is to be part of a competitive side and win as much as possible. And the best place to do that is definitely Liverpool.”

The pinnacle

Indeed, Fabinho's decision has paid off emphatically.

He probably could have secured for a move elsewhere had he wished. There’d be plenty willing to snap up a player of his ilk.

But instead Fabinho’s at the crux of a campaign that is proving the Reds’ best under Klopp.

The Carabao Cup has already been yielded while Liverpool are still challenging for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

If an unprecedented quadruple is gleaned, there's a genuine argument that the current squad is the best in Anfield history - and up there among the greatest to have ever graced the game.

Some fringe players might exit come the end of the term, with Divock Origi one heavily linked with AC Milan.

But, as Fabinho stated, where would be better than remaining at a side at the pinnacle of European football?