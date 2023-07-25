Fabinho’s proposed move to the Saudi Arabian Pro League is currently in ‘jeopardy’, according to the latest reports.

The 29-year-old has been the target of Al Ittihad, with the Middle East club offering a £40million ($52m) package to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

David Ornstein at the Athletic has claimed that talks are continuing and Al Ittihad’s desire to sign him remain ‘undiminished’, but there has been a delay in negotiations and now he will return to pre-season training under Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday as a result.

Previously, he didn’t travel with the squad for their two-game pre-season tour of Germany, but with the squad having returned to the UK on Monday, he is set to rejoin training at the AXA Training Centre ahead of their next trip to Asia.

Whilst there were some reports stating that his two French bulldogs, which are banned in the country due to them being considered ‘dangerous and aggressive’ dogs, Ornstein commented on the matter to confirm any delays in the transfer are not down to the four-legged pets.

Some fans may secretly be wanting the deal to collapse, given the fact that their current pursuit of a replacement is currently bearing no fruit. Plus, with Jordan Henderson close to sealing his move to the same league, both midfielders leaving would see them struggling in defensive midfield.

The most recent updates point towards a push for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, as personal terms have reportedly been agreed. However, the two clubs are some way apart on the valuation of the recently-relegated player, with a £50m package being demanded by the Saints.

At 19, he has had just one season of experience in the Premier League and it’s unclear whether the club would trust him to take the starting role at the base of their midfield right away. But it must be said that his performances last season were extremely promising and he is no doubt a fine young player.