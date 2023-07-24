Everton’s move for £12m-rated striker rests on Manchester United’s £70m decision

Sean Dyche is looking to add more firepower to his side.

Everton’s move for Almeria forward El Bilal Toure may rest on the outcome of Manchester United’s pursuit of Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund, according to the latest reports.

The Toffees have already secured the signings of both Ashley Young (free transfer) and Arnaut Danjuma (loan) this summer, but now Sean Dyche is seemingly looking to increase his attacking options after allowing Ellis Simms to depart for Coventry earlier this summer, as he now has his sights set on 21-year-old Toure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, and other sources, Everton are in advanced talks with Almeria for Toure but face stiff competition from Atalanta, who are bracing themselves for a first official bid from United for their prized asset Højlund.

United have reportedly agreed terms with the sought-after forward but they face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature. If either side are successful in prizing him away from Italy, it could spell bad news for Dyche and Everton.

Clearly, a move for Højlund would force the Serie A’s side hand regarding Toure as their other options up front include the aging duo of Luis Muriel (32)and Duvan Zapata (32) as well as returning 14-goal loan-ee Emmanuel Latte Lath (24) meaning Everton could miss out on the Mali international.

Toure managed seven goals in 21 La Liga appearances last season with one of those coming in his side’s final day relegation-escape as he netted a key goal in their 3-3 draw away at Espanyol which helped to confirm his club’s survival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Standout moments across the season included his well-taken, powerful winner against Barcelona in a one-nil home victory over the La Liga champions, as well as netting against both Atletico Madrid and Real Betis. He may have enjoyed more success if it hadn’t have been for a muscle injury which kept him out of nine games at the end of the season, but he returned for the final few games - just in time to help his side avoid the drop.