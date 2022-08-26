Liverpool have made a disappointing start to the season, but they may just have a secret weapon as they look to turn things around.

James Milner and new signing Fabio Carvalho are in agreement over one of Liverpool’s key strengths.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Reds, who are already seven points behind leaders Arsenal after three games.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are winless, picking up just two points from their first three after suffering a defeat to rivals Manchester United on Monday night.

Injury issues haven’t helped, with Liverpool missing a host of key defenders and midfielders early in the season.

But the Reds are already in danger of losing serious ground as we move further into the new season.

Fortunately, they do have something in their favour, and that is the togetherness of the group, even if there are heated discussions on the pitch at times.

“That’s credit to the boys and credit to the manager for the atmosphere he creates and the opportunities he gives us,” Milner told Zox earlier in the summer.

“You see how hard we train. We train so hard and do a lot of sessions, but in the times where we get chance to have a bit of downtime we’re given opportunities to be together and create those relationships.

“And you can see the way the boys have started in the games as well – because obviously you only play good football when you’re happy.

“The new boys coming in and doing well, that’s all part of it. It’s a very strong group. It takes time to develop that and that has obviously been developed over a long time.

“You unfortunately lose a few faces but the new guys coming in, pre-season is a great time to do it – you are away together and a few days seems like probably a month together if you’re only in and out of the training ground.

“The boys have slotted straight in and it is great to see that. The atmosphere has been fantastic and that’s exactly what you need going into a big season.”

Don’t just take Milner’s word for it. New signing Carvalho, who has only been with Liverpool for a matter of months following his arrival from Fulham, has also praised the atmosphere in the dressing room.

“Obviously I’ve been here a short period but even from day one you could see that,” he told Liverpool’s website.

“Maybe it’s a bit of a cliché thing to say we’re a family – everyone says that – but literally here that’s how it is.