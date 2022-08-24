Liverpool have struggled defensively of late, but it seems Jurgen Klopp and one of his star defenders see things differently over the issue.

Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson seem to have different views over Liverpool's defensive issues.

The Reds are off to a disappointing start in this season’s Premier League, failing to win any of their first three games.

Klopp’s men lost to Manchester United on Monday night - their first Premier League defeat of 2022.

Concerningly, Liverpool are already seven points behind leaders Arsenal, and they are struggling to overcome injury issues in midfield and defence.

A recent defensive trend stretches across this season and last, with Liverpool going behind in each of their last seven Premier League outings.

Of course, more often that not, they have managed to get themselves out of trouble, but this season, they have struggled to turn things around.

Ahead of the clash at Old Trafford, Klopp wasn’t too concerned about the trend of conceding first, telling Sky Sports: “I don’t believe in this kind of psychology. I don’t warn them all the time. They know it.

“We conceded the first goal against Crystal Palace but we did not start badly. It came later in the game.

“We have problems, but we have football solutions. Our problem last season was that we did not win the Premier League, we lost in the Champions League final. It was not how we started matches.”

After the game, defender Robertson was much more concerned.

He told Sky Sports: “We need to put our fingers on it quickly, we need to come together as a team because we can’t keep going out there, it’s easy talking about it in the changing room, before the game but we have to go out and do it.

Andy Robertson challenges Manchester United star Raphael Varane (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“We have to be a team that starts the game well, puts the pressure on the team, not the other way around. That’s three games this season, maybe Crystal Palace is different. We started the game well but Fulham started better than us, they started better than us today.

“Last season, Wolves, Real Madrid, Southampton, it needs to change, in this league you can’t keep giving them a head start now that’s what we’re doing. We can’t keep conceding goals. We have to be a team that starts the game well and puts pressure on the other team and not the other way around.