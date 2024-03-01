Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for Wolves' winger Pedro Neto, but he is likely to prove too costly.

Neto, 23, has gone from strength to strength this season and earned plenty of plaudits for his exciting performances. Perhaps a future Mohamed Salah replacement off the right, his improvements year on year have proven he could be worthy of wearing the famous Red shirt one day.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Romano, that might not be too far away, given that Liverpool are eyeing wingers and centre-backs for this summer. 'For example, in England, a player appreciated by many clubs is Pedro Neto. Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, many clubs have been scouting him for a long time. Liverpool are also following foreign markets for wingers, so that could be one to watch and then a new centre-back.'

The winger has been in great form this season for Gary O'Neil's side; he currently has the joint-second highest amount of assists in the league this season with nine and he also has two goals too. His combination of close control, quick feet, strong decision making and desire make him a great candidate for a top club signing - and he could leave this summer but only for a huge fee. Last week, David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed in his Q&A: “Neto is having a brilliant season and that naturally makes him one to watch in the next transfer window. First thing to say is there’s no guarantee he leaves Wolves. He’s under contract until 2027 and the club are on course for a much higher finish than they would have budgeted for, which strengthens their footballing and financial outlook.

"It would also take around £80m for Wolves to part with Neto, as I understand it, and that is another obstacle. So far there has been no concrete movement ahead of the summer, so it’s impossible to say where he is most likely to end up.”