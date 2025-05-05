Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are one of the clubs who are trying to sign Dean Huijsen in the summer transfer window.

Dean Huijsen is set to find make a decision over his future this month, it has been suggested.

The defender has been hugely impressive for AFC Bournemouth this season. Arriving from Juventus last summer, Huijsen has established himself as a regular starter in the Cherries' push for European qualification. In total, he has made 33 appearances and scored his third goal of the campaign in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Huijsen’s impressive performance also earned him a breakthrough to the Spain senior squad, making his debut in a 3-2 Nations League quarter-final triumph over the Netherlands.

With a £50 million release clause in his Vitality Stadium contract, the centre-back is highly coveted heading into the summer transfer window. Liverpool are one of the clubs who are keen on Huijsen as they could look to bolster their options despite already being crowned Premier League champions. The 20-year-old could be a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk, who is soon to turn 34.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are also in the race to sign Huijsen. And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Huijsen does not want his future to drag through the summer if his release clause is triggered.

Dean Huijsen future latest

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “My sources are telling me Dean Huijsen will decide his next club this month and it's not to drag on until July, August, deadline day and all these sorts of stories but to be a quick transfer.

“It's quite easy to sign the player in terms of the club side. The availability of the player is already fixed. Then there is the negotiation with the player and now three clubs remain involved in a strong way. There was interest from Newcastle and Tottenham and Bayern having been calling for a long time but also understand they need time and a defender can leave. The need to generate money.

“English clubs can already jump into the race and sign him as soon as possible. The three English clubs are Chelsea, who have an excellent relationship with the player’s side, Arsenal and Liverpool. This is not in order, this is random because all three clubs are absolutely in the race. These three clubs are pushing. They're going to present the project to the player and then he'll decide.”

Real Madrid stance

Real Madrid have also been linked with Huijsen, However, Los Blancos are said to not be interested in signing the former Netherlands under-21 international despite him being open to such a move and spending much of his childhood in Spain.

Romano added: “Real Madrid are not open to paying the release clause at this time. My information is Dean Huijsen would be really open and tempted by a Real Madrid move - he'es Spanish and can feel the magic of Real Madrid but he's not received any message on their intention to pay the clause. The intention to be aggressive and fast was clear from Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.”