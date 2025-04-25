Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are in the race to sign Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

He's a player who is in high demand. And Liverpool may be hoping that they can win the race to land one of the most impressive young defenders in the Premier League this season.

Dean Huijsen has been highly impressive for AFC Bournemouth. Juventus must regret agreeing to a sale of just £13 million last summer. Huijsen has thrived for the Cherries, making 31 appearances and scoring twice and earned a breakthrough into the Spain senior squad.

Bournemouth will be braced to lose the 20-year-old. And they will be helpless if his release clause is met. Should a team bid the £50 million required then Huijsen will be able to hold talks with the club that has done so.

While Huijsen has a high ceiling, that figure is significant. While Liverpool may want to strengthen their centre-back options, it is not a priority. The Reds require a new striker and they are never cheap. Meanwhile, a left-back is also high on the wish list. Huijsen's Bournemouth team-mate Milos Kerkez is liked but may cost at least £40 million.

However, it has been suggested that the £50 million for Huijsen does not need to be paid all at once. According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, it is 'contractually agreed' that the fee can be paid in three instalments.

Plettenberg posted on X: “What makes the release clause for Dean #Huijsen even more interesting: the £50m/€58m do not have to be paid immediately – it has been contractually agreed that the clause can be paid in three instalments. All interested clubs have been informed.”

Will Liverpool sign Dean Huijsen?

Much will depend on whether Liverpool see a defender as necessary. This season, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have been the main centre-back duo in the run towards the Premier League title. Underneath the pair, Jarell Quansah has served as deputy along with the versatile Joe Gomez.

However, the Reds could start beginning to plan for life beyond van Dijk. While Liverpool’s captain has signed a new contract until the summer of 2027, a successor at some stage will be needed - and that will be difficult. If head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes believe that Huijsen fits that exact profile, they could bring him in and learn from the Netherlands skipper.

Liverpool may also want more competition and cover for Konate, who has had injury issues in the past. The 26-year-old sees his current contract expires in 2026 and an agreement has still to be reached.

Quansah, meanwhile, has managed just two league starts this term and Gomez has struggled for fitness for several years. He is currently recovering from hamstring surgery. Gomez could also look to seek regular football elsewhere given his lack of action in his favoured centre-half position.