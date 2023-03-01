Despite signing a new deal last summer, rumours have linked Mohamed Salah with a move away and a transfer insider has now provided an update.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, claiming the forward will remain at the club, despite his inconsistent form.

The Egyptian signed a new long-term deal last summer worth around £400k-a-week, but Liverpool’s rocky form this season had cast doubt over his short-term future at the club. According to Fabrizio Romano, there is no chance that Salah leaves Liverpool in the summer. He extended his contract back in July because he was 100% convinced by Liverpool’s project and Jurgen Klopp, which remains the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also went onto explain that this summer will see new signings arrive, but Salah remains a key aspect of their project: “This summer will be important for Liverpool, many comings are expected. There could be three, four new signings. But at the moment Klopp considers Salah as part of the team and also for the next season,” he explained on Twitter.

Despite Liverpool’s inconsistent form this season, Salah has managed to maintain a strong output, even if he is off-the-pace of his own exceptionally high standards. With 19 goals and eight assists, he’s boasting numbers that many would dream of, and that’s despite claims that he has performed poorly this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement