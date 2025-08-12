Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike with head coach Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to accelerate their transfer business before Friday’s opener with Bournemouth

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, it has been reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Guehi lined up against the Reds at Wembley on Sunday as the Eagles beat the Reds on penalties to lift the Community Shield after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The defender has been linked with a move to Anfield for some time as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at Selhurst Park. He has attracted interest from Newcastle United this window after the Magpies saw four bids rejected for the England international last summer.

He was also the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur back in January with widespread reports the North London club had made a late move for the defender by offering £70m to sign him.

Liverpool accelerate Marc Guehi transfer

Guehi joined Palace from Chelsea in 2021 and has shot to prominence with the Eagles, becoming a full and regular England international while also helping the Selhurst Park outfit win their first major piece of silverware with the FA Cup triumph over Manchester City in May.

Providing a major update on Liverpool’s pursuit of the player, Fabrizio Romano said on Wednesday afternoon: “Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Marc Guehi! Giovanni Leoni is also keen on the move.

“Negotiations underway with Palace for fee around £35m as total package, deal could be done soon.”

The revelation comes a few days out from Liverpool’s Premier League opener at home to Bournemouth on Friday. In his update Romano claimed the move for Guehi has not impacted the Reds’ interested in Leoni, as the club are working on both deals.

BBC Sport have reported: “The Italy Under-19 international is not seen as a potential rival for Guehi but more as one for the future.”

Liverpool defensive depth a concern - as club work to address it

Guehi is not open to signing a new deal at Palace, hence the seemingly-low fee of £35m being discussed. Leoni is a young defender who could help future proof the club’s options. Ibrahima Konate is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and no agreement is in sight on an extension.

Additionally, captain Virgil van Dijk has two years left at the club and will be nearly 36 when his current contract expires. Guehi still has his best years ahead of him as Arne Slot looks to tighten up Liverpool’s defence.

Reflecting on the goals they conceded against Palace at Wembley, Slot said: “Last season we had a lot of ball possession but that didn’t always lead to promising situations. Now, we are better in creating and getting promising situations than we were, in my opinion, throughout the whole of last season.

“But the other side is also true, that we have conceded four against Milan, one against the Japanese team [Yokohama F. Marinos], two against [Athletic Club] Bilbao and again two today. What made us really strong last season was we only won mostly by a margin of one goal and that had mostly to do with us keeping a clean sheet or as a maximum conceding one goal. Today we scored twice against Palace, last season we were not able to do that once – we beat them 1-0 and we had a 1-1 draw at Anfield. That’s the positive.

“But conceding two; against a good team, by the way, that has made it really difficult for everyone last season and I’m expecting them [to] this season again. A lot of balls passed into our last line and a lot of crosses. For me, I felt that we didn’t give away that many chances until they scored the 2-2 and then they were threatening us more.”