Liverpool FC transfer rumours: The transfer reporter has spoken out on Liverpool links.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to social media to respond to ‘fake rumours’ regarding Liverpool’s so-called interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Reports had surfaced online today from ‘GiveMeSport’ that Romano had claimed Liverpool had begun negotiations for the England centre-back - a claim that has since been refuted from Romano himself. While the 24-year-old had been listed in the past as a potential target, he looks very unlikely to move this summer.

In fact, we were given an update on Liverpool’s interest late last week by Romano, speaking for CaughtOffside. As he revealed that ‘Liverpool enquired about Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in March, they never followed up on the enquiry following this.‘

With Arne Slot only just beginning to analyse his squad in pre-season, it is unclear what the future holds for additions across all positions. They have four senior centre-backs as it stands but they have been linked with moves for defenders across the window so far. The Dutch manager could see an opportunity with Joel Matip exiting the club and there’s still a long way to go in the summer window to make a decision.

Guehi’s emergence as a starting England centre-back demonstrates the improvements he has made over recent seasons. Having left Chelsea to pursue first-team football after successful loan spells in the Championship, he’s gone on to make 111 appearances for Palace and establish himself as one of the best defenders outside of the traditional ‘top six’ clubs. He started in all but one of England’s Euro 2024 games and is clearly ready for a step up.

He has two years left on his current deal and with Palace already losing Michael Olise this summer they will surely want to keep hold of their key stars. Especially after their ending to last season under Oliver Glasner, which teased a bright future for those at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool also have youngster Sepp van den Berg to consider as a potential first-team option after he returned from a successful loan spell at Mainz. He has reportedly impressed Slot during pre-season and he could save the club millions of pounds by not having to sign a new defender.