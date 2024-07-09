Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news: The young defender enjoyed a strong loan spell last season.

Lightning could strike twice for Liverpool as Sepp van den Berg could wrestle his way into the first-team squad this summer.

With pre-season already underway, the Dutchman has returned after a successful loan spell at Mainz to prove himself in front of the new boss Arne Slot. Among the first to return, the 22-year-old will be eager to impress or he may find himself back out on loan, or even sold this summer.

Playing a key role in Mainz’s relegation dogfight last season, the former PEC Swolle defender has matured ten-fold after a trying season and his figures saw him make the WhoScored U23 Team of the Season, as his average rating was hugely impressive as well as consistent. Moreover, he ranked higher than his partner Riccardo Calafiori, who Liverpool were linked with. According to the Liverpool reporter for the Athletic, the club has turned down approaches to ensure he gets the chance to show his level in pre-season.

James Pearce wrote: ‘#LFC have turned down offers from Mainz and Wolfsburg for Sepp van den Berg with the defender set to be handed the chance to shine in the friendlies. Has really impressed Arne Slot and his staff since returning for pre-season at Kirkby last week.’

Having won the most aerial duels (171) out of defenders in Europe’s top five leagues last season, he certainly caught the eye. Not only was he dominant in the air, he achieved a top pace of 34.78km/hr ranking him as one of the fastest defenders in the Bundesliga. The club also believes, from the aforementioned report, that his technical ability has gone up a level from his experience last season and he now boasts a unique mix of talents and physicality that could see him stick around the squad.

After all, he has far more experience than Quansah who was trusted by Jurgen Klopp last season after just a handful of senior games in League One. The difference is that Quansah proved his worth on the pitch after being thrown in to replace the injured Joel Matip and his consistent performers eventually saw him displace Ibrahim Konate in the latter stages of the campaign.

