When will Liverpool secure the Premier League title? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly agreed the sale of this Anfield ace.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are close to finalising their latest deal of the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have brought in eight new signings so far since the window opened, including the pre-agreed deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili. Young centre-back Giovanni Leoni was the latest new addition following his £26 million move from Parma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League champions haven’t held back with their sales either. Starting with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have seen seven players leave Anfield on permanent moves. The Reds are now reportedly closing in on another sale as we enter the final run towards Deadline Day.

Liverpool agree deal to sell Ben Doak

Ben Doak has been linked with an exit and Romano’s update claims the sale is close to being finalised. Liverpool have agreed a deal with Premier League rivals Bournemouth, having already done business with them this window to sign Milos Kerkez.

“Ben Doak has completed his medical at Bournemouth after deal done on Friday for £25 million fee to Liverpool,” Romano wrote on social media. “Doak will sign his long term deal later today. LFC will have a buy back clause to keep future control on the player.”

Doak has been attracting attention thanks to his time on loan and call-ups to the Scotland national team. He also worked hard during pre-season and enjoyed regular time out on the pitch to showcase his ability to other clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being a strong asset to Liverpool, Doak has just ten senior appearances under his belt and has no direct line of sight into Arne Slot’s starting 11. The 19-year-old is competing with Mohamed Salah for the right-wing role, as well as Federico Chiesa, who now looks set to stat at the club as an impact substitute.

Liverpool agree buy-back clause for Ben Doak

Liverpool have made the decision to insert a buy-back clause into the Doak transfer, according to Romano’s report. At 19, the winger has plenty of time ahead of him to grow and the Reds are keeping the ball in their court, should they wish to bring him back to Anfield in the future.

The Premier League champions have opened the floor to a similar offer for Harvey Elliott, too. While the versatile midfielder is a solid rotational player to have in the ranks, he is looking to secure regular football.

With that in mind, Liverpool are open to selling Elliott but they have made it clear what they are looking for when it comes to a deal. The Athletic reported last moth that Liverpool are willing to sell Elliott for £50 million or for a cut price of £40 million, with a buy-back clause included in the terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old is another impressive young player who Liverpool may want to re-sign in the future after he’s had more time elsewhere. However, for the time being, he remains a Liverpool player but clubs continue to show their interest in him.