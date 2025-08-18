Jamie Carragher has raised his concerns about Liverpool this season | Getty Images

Jamie Carragher has raised concerns about Liverpool’s ability to defend their Premier League title as things stand.

Liverpool have impressed with their summer recruitment so far, bringing in the high profile players they set out to sign to defend their Premier League title.

Arne Slot’s new boys are bedding themselves in, with Hugo Ekitike jumping straight into the action with a goal on his Premier League debut. The striker opened up Liverpool and the league’s account for the 2025/26 season, paying tribute to Diogo Jota with his celebration.

The 4-2 win over Bournemouth was an emotional outing for the Reds, who played their first Premier League game without Jota. Late goals from Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa ensured a win to kickstart the season but the occasion was marred after Cherries star Antoine Semenyo reported racist abuse from a fan in the crowd.

The Bournemouth forward scored a poignant brace after the incident. Semenyo’s double also highlighted Liverpool’s need to strengthen their backline.

Liverpool ‘target’ Premier League centre-back

With two new full-backs over the line, Liverpool are now looking to improve their options in the centre of their defence. Ibrahima Konate’s future remains in doubt, as he is now into the final 12 months of his contract and has Real Madrid keeping tabs on the situation.

According to Mail Sport, the Reds are now ‘targeting’ Brentford’s Nathan Collins in these final stages of the transfer window. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the frame.

Collins succeeded Christian Norgaard as captain of the Bees following his move to Arsenal. Interest in the 24-year-old is now ‘surging’ but the club are under no pressure to sell another key player.

Brentford have already seen Bryan Mbeumo depart alongside Norgaard, while Yoane Wissa remains linked with Newcastle.

Despite the likelihood of the Bees playing hardball, Liverpool and others are ‘tracking’ Collins as they turn their attention to signing new a centre-back before the window slams shut. As things stand, the Reds only have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Konate to rely on as natural central defenders.

Jamie Carragher fires Liverpool warning shot after Bournemouth result

Jamie Carragher has admitted he doesn’t think Liverpool will win the league again this season unless Slot addresses his defensive frailties.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Anfield icon took aim at Konate’s performance and highlighted Liverpool’s struggles to contain Semenyo and the Bournemouth attack for their two goals.

“For Semenyo to run that far and get his shot away is incredible - but where Konate is going? He had a really, really poor night tonight at centre-back.

“There is definitely a problem that Arne Slot has to solve. People say they need a centre-back - a centre-back doesn't fix that. He just takes Konate's place.

“It's about the make-up of the team with two attacking full-backs and a No 10 who is more interested in getting on the ball than defending like [Dominik] Szoboszlai was last season. If Liverpool continue like that, I don't think they will win the league.”