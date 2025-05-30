Liverpool and Chelsea are battling to sign a talented French forward

Premier League champions Liverpool are bracing themselves for another crucial week of transfer activity as they aim to assemble a team that can defend the league title.

Liverpool are then expected to divert their focus towards a centre forward option to play alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, and as it stands it’s widely reported that Eintranct Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is the main name on the list, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano shares key Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool update

Well-renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool are approaching a crucial stage in their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike.

The Italian transfer guru understands both Liverpool and Chelsea have made contact with the former Paris Saint-Germain striker that was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in the summer of 2022 before Alexander Isak’s arrival at St James’ Park.

“From what I’m hearing on Ekitike, from next week we will know more,” says the transfer expert, via his YouTube channel.

He added: “Chelsea remain informed on the situation, also Liverpool. Liverpool are also attentive to the situation of Hugo Ekitike. So, these two clubs have already made some contacts to be informed on the situation.”

“The idea for Hugo Ekitike is to have more contacts in the next days with Chelsea and also Liverpool,” Romano adds.

“Liverpool are very busy in this moment, it’s not Ekitike joining tomorrow morning, but with Darwin Nunez expected to leave, Ekitike is a player appreciated.”

What would Hugo Ekitike bring to Liverpool?

Hugo Ekitike is a French Under-21 international blessed with great strength, speed , finishing qualities and adept ability to hold up the ball and bring others into the game with his exceptional creativity.

He’s enjoyed the best season of his career so far with 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 matches across all competitions and has emerged as one of the most important players at Deutsche Bank Park.

Ekitike formed an immense partnership with Egyptian Omar Marmoush before the forward’s move to Manchester City in January and has continued to thrive in front of goal since the forward’s departure to the Etihad.

He helped Frankfurt to a third place finish, their highest since 1993, and played a crucial role in helping the team reach the Europa League quarter-final.

The 22-year-old is reported by Caught Offside to be valued at around £84m though it’s suspected that most clubs will start the bidding at around £50m.

Ekitike is blossoming into a great footballer with the potential to represent the France national team and could see the move to England and has a key steeping stone towards that goal as he looks to bounce back from a subdued spell at Paris Saint-Germain where he struggled for first team football and scored just four times in 33 appearances.