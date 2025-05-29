'Wanting to sign him' - What Bournemouth boss said on Liverpool target Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are keen to add Milos Kerkez to their ranks in the summer transfer window.

AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola insisted that there has yet to be a formal approach for Milos Kerkez amid Liverpool’s interest.

Kerkez enjoyed an outstanding 2024-25 season for the Cherries. He started all 38 Premier League fixtures, recording two goals and six assists, as Bournemouth finished ninth in the table with a club-record 56 points.

Liverpool are expected to bolster their squad at left-back this summer, with Kerkez a target. Andy Robertson has been the Reds’ first choice during the Premier League title-winning triumph and he has won eight major trophies since arriving at Anfield in 2017. But Robertson is now aged 31 and a long-term successor is required.

It has been suggested that Bournemouth value Kerkez at around £45 million. But speaking before the Cherries’ 2-0 win over Leicester City on the final day of the campaign, Iraola said there wasn’t ‘any news’ on the 21-year-old’s future.

What’s been said

Via BBC Sport, the Spaniard said: "There is nothing concrete that I know. He has performed really well this season. I understand that there could be rumours and teams that will be wanting to sign him, but we are really happy with him. I don't have any news on him."

Kerkez did admit after the Leicester win that he doesn’t know what will happen in terms of his future. Posting on Instagram, the former AC Milan full-back said: “38 games,38 started ,we finished the job and broke the record,thanks to the fans and everyone for support,thanks to the gaffer for trusting me to start all 38 games and special thanks to the one above for keeping me safe and healthy and of course nothing would be possible without my family,I don’t know what will happen in next week but cherries family thank you.”

Kerkez has previously admitted that he wants to play as high as possible during his career. Speaking to The Athletic before Bournemouth’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester City, he said: “As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams. “There’s games left, the FA Cup is important for us — these are big things.

“And then, like I say, when someone comes (in for you) you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”

Liverpool transfer plans

Liverpool are closing in on the signings of Bayer Leverkusen duo Jermie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz. Head coach Arne Slot has revealed he would like to get his business done early as the Reds return for pre-season training on 8 July.

Slot said after the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace: “We just want good players and ideally you sign them as soon as you can. But it's not always easy to sign good players, let alone to sign them early in the window. But this club doesn't start working from today onwards. There is so much hard work being done behind the scenes already this season to find out which targets we have and try to sign them. I have all the confidence that if we've addressed the right player that we try to sign that player. But let's see when that's going to happen and if that's going to happen because I'm very happy with the squad we already have.”