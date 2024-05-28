Yoro has emerged as one of the most promising defenders in Europe this season. Liverpool are understood to be sniffing around.

The Lille defender has caught the eye of Real Madrid as well as Liverpool after a stunning breakout season.

Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on the reports linking Lille superstar Leny Yoro with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Yoro, 18, has been one of the stories of the season in Europe, producing an incredible breakout season in Ligue 1. Emerging from Lille’s famed academy - the likes of Eden Hazard, Benjamin Pavard, and Mathieu Debuchy were developed there - he has amassed over 3,500 minutes of action in a breakout season and has gone from unknown talent to wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest across the past six months but most of Europe have been as well. As it stands, Liverpool are likely to miss out on him to Madrid as revealed by journalist Graeme Bailey, who was speaking exclusively to Rousing The Kop.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “One of the top young centre-backs in Europe right now and one to watch on the market is Leny Yoro of Lille. I’ve reported on his future before, with a lot of interest, a lot of clubs scouting him, and now we’re seeing more reports and links about strong interest from Liverpool.

“As I’ve mentioned previously, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are absolutely in the race for Yoro. It’s also the case that Liverpool have been scouting him, but at the moment the situation is really based on what kind of price Lille will ask for – all clubs are basically waiting for that. Liverpool could strengthen at centre-back this summer, as I’ve reported before, but let’s see if this scouting and monitoring of Yoro turns into anything more concrete. For now, it’s just normal scouting of a top talent, and my understanding is that PSG and Real Madrid are very much in the race for his signature.”

He ranked in among the best U21 centre-backs for defensive duels won, featuring fourth in Europe with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah leading the way. Quansah’s emergence has removed the need for the Reds to enter the market across the course of the season. Without him, they would have had to look at a mid-season signing following Joel Matip’s ACL injury.

