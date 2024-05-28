Former Everton manager 'linked' with Championship role after one year hiatus

The Chelsea legend is looking to take his next step in his management career having previously managed Derby County and Everton, as well as his former club.

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard is being linked with a return to management a year after later leaving Chelsea.

Lampard, 45, has been out of work since leaving the London club after his interim role as caretaker manager following the dismissal of Graham Potter in the 2022/23 season. His second-spell at Chelsea failed to go to plan as he won just one of his 11 games in charge.

Since then, he’s been out of work, patiently planning his next steps and that could come in the form of a role in the Championship - a league he nearly achieved promotion from with Derby in his first role in the 2018/19 season. According to the Daily Mirror, Lampard and former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper are both managerial candidates for the vacant Burnley job.

Vincent Kompany’s sudden contact and agreed deal with Bayern Munich has left the Clarets searching for a replacement; the former Manchester City defender is set to sign on as the German club’s new boss after being relegated after just one season in the Premier League. Lampard originally helped Everton stave off the threat of relegation in the 2021/22 season as they achieved 16th-placed finish and a points total of 39 - a figure they beat by one in the most recent season.

Earlier this year, he spoke out on his future plans on management: “I’m enjoying being with the family and looking to get back at some point. Hopefully something comes up that feels right for me, I’m keen to get working again but as I reiterate, I’m enjoying family life.