Fabrizio Romano makes Manu Kone transfer claim amid Liverpool links

Liverpool could revisit their interest in a past target who has recently recovered from injury.

Former Liverpool target Manu Koné is back training following a short spell on the sidelines and he’s being tipped for a move away before the end of the summer window.

The Reds had concrete interest in the young midfielder earlier this summer, alongside his U21 national teammate Khephren Thuram, but the club refused to meet the release clauses of either player.

Koné, 22, was primed for a move to Liverpool in early July but a knee injury sustained during the U21 European Championships saw him miss up to six weeks of pre-season which also ruled him out of a potential move away.

At the time, his Borussia Monchengladbach manager Gerardo Seoane claimed that “it is important that it is not a serious injury.” and now he’s back in training, reports have emerged that he could be a target for multiple clubs at the end of the transfer window - including Liverpool.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Koné is finally back after injury; he’s running, starting to train, and back in the Monchengladbach squad in the next few days. Liverpool, PSG, and Juventus have previously explored the Koné deal and it’s being reported as one to watch in the final weeks of the window.

His release clause was reportedly set at £34m - a fee that is a distinct far cry from the transfer record fee spent by Chelsea in their acquisition of Liverpool target Moises Caicedo for example. Even Romeo Lavia costs far more at £50m+.

As Liverpool toiled against Chelsea and struggled to sustain any sort of control in midfield after the half-hour mark, the need for defensive midfield signing has only grown. Alexis Mac Allister deputised in that role and had success, but it is by no means a long-term solution.

Koné possesses strong fundamentals and he’s a player who is very adept at taking players on - he registered in the 97th percentile for midfielders for successful take-ons.

But he’s someone who is more similar to Caicedo than Fabinho due to the fact he is a strong athlete and a powerful runner rather than someone who sits and screens a defence.