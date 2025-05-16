Benfica's Portuguese defender #44 Tomas Araujo (R) vies with Sporting's Swedish forward #9 Viktor Gyokeres during the Portuguese League football match between Sporting CP and SL Benfica at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on December 29, 2024. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to bring in new faces in defence over the transfer window

Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-back this summer, and if Dean Huijsen heads to Real Madrid then Arne Slot will need to consider other options if he wants to strengthen his backline.

The Premier League champions had been touted as holding an interest in Bournemouth starlet Huijsen, but recent reports by Fabrizio Romano suggest Los Blancos are firmly in the lead in the race for his signature and represent his preferred destination.

An interesting alternative has emerged in the shape of versatile Benfica defender Tomás Araújo. The 22-year-old has made 42 appearances across all competitions, 21 of those at his natural position of centre-back while he has filled in at right-back 19 times and even twice at right wing-back. This mentality is admirable to Slot and Liverpool’s hierarchy, but he could join to be the Reds’ first-choice centre-half partner for Virgil van Dijk if Ibrahima Konaté is sold due to stalled contract negotiations.

Tomás Araújo could be ‘perfect’ for Liverpool

What sets apart Araújo from his peers is his outstanding speed, faster than the majority of forwards never mind centre-backs. At 6ft 2in and clocking a top speed of 35.33 km/h in the Champions League this season according to the official UEFA Champions League website, Araújo is a sheer force of nature and would certainly catch the eye at Anfield if he were to make the switch.

Furthermore, Slot’s Reds like to play a higher line than most so Araújo’s unique skillset would allow him to excel at making recovery runs and preventing dangerous opposition breaks.

With Huijsen set for Madrid, Liverpool will need to look elsewhere. Araujo’s age is in his favour as he could spend a number of years at Anfield. Along with his speed and age, the defender can also offer versatility to Arne Slot. While he is a centre-back by trade, he is able to play at right-back so can offer depth in two positions - a quality not to be sniffed at in the modern game with so many fixtures being played per season.

Araújo and Frimpong arrivals would help Reds cope without Alexander-Arnold

Despite the crushing loss the club experienced when Trent Alexander-Arnold decided announced his decision to leave the Reds, two smart acquisitions over the transfer window could leave Slot with a healthy selection problem in the right-back position.

With a deal for Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong reportedly close, the Dutch international would arrive at Anfield to compete with Conor Bradley for a place in Slot’s starting XI.

Add to that the versatile Araújo, and the Reds head coach would essentially have a plethora of options to choose from for any situation - even if Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez decide to move on.

The club also feel that the likes of Wataru Endo can also fill in at right-back, meaning that if all goes to plan the position is unlikely to be a problem one for Liverpool next season.