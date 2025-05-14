Liverpool 'ready to advance' but Fabrizio Romano reveals transfer takes new twist

Liverpool have been linked with a transfer for Dean Huijsen for several months.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have fallen behind in the race to sign a Premier League defender, reports suggest.

The Reds have been linked with a switch for AFC Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen for several months. Huijsen has made impressive progress since moving to the Cherries from Juventus last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has made 34 appearances and scored three goals, with Bournemouth recording a club-record Premier League points total and reaching the FA Cup quarter-final.The 20-year-old also earned a breakthrough into the Spain senior squad, making his debut in a 3-2 Nations League quarter-final victory over the Netherlands last month.

Huijsen has a £50 million release clause and has attracted the interest of several top clubs. Among them are Liverpool, who could look to sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, along with Premier League rivals Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Huijsen transfer latest

However, it appears that Huijsen is bound to join Real Madrid if they pay the fee, which can reportedly be spread over three payments. The former AS Roma loanee spent a large period of his childhood with Malaga’s academy before he was signed by Italian side Juve.

And a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu is Huijsen’s favoured move, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. He posted on X: “Real Madrid had a direct contact with Dean Huijsen’s camp and player’s priority is confirmed.Real also registered release clause details: £50m to be paid in 3 installments, not in one solution. Timing will be key as Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are ready to advance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool plans

Liverpool could look to bolster their options in central defence but it is not an utmost priority. As things stand, the Reds have four options who have helped them win the Premier League title this season. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have been the favoured duo, with Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah providing cover.

However, Konate sees his existing contract expire in 2026 and he is yet to sign fresh terms. Gomez, meanwhile, is recovering from a serious hamstring injury and there are some question marks around whether he may want to play regular football elsewhere next season after spending 10 years on Merseyside.

Liverpool have also been linked with Ajax centre-back Jorrel Hato.

Arne Slot’s side are set for a fairly big summer of recruitment. Jeremie Frimpong is on the radar as a potential replacement for the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. The Netherlands international has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen, helping them win the Bundesliga last season. Frimpong as a release clause of around £30 million in his Die Werkself contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Reds have had a striker high on their list of priorities for some time. Darwin Nunez has regularly been overlooked for a starting spot and has managed just seven goals in all competitions. Nunez could leave Anfield after three years in the summer, with the Saudi Pro League a possible destination.

Finding a successor for Andy Robertson at left-back could also be on the agenda. Robertson has been a magnificent servant for Liverpool but is now aged 31. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is among those liked by Liverpool.