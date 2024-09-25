Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The start to the season has been particularly impressive from one Liverpool player.

Liverpool’s start to the season has seen multiple players hit the ground running under Arne Slot but everyone is talking about one player.

After a failed pursuit for Martin Zubimendi in the summer, there was a real worry over who would start the season in that deep-lying midfield role. Wataru Endo was seen as a back-up figure only, despite Jurgen Klopp’s faith in him last season and Gravenberch was caught between positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seen as a ‘number eight’ rather than a ‘number six’ under Klopp, not many predicted he could become a key starter. And yet, after a few months of the season, he may have been Slot’s best performer after earning multiple man of the match displays, including one at the San Siro.

Gravenberch has been excellent this season for Liverpool, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the Reds are over the moon with the Dutchman’s performances so far this term.

“Zubimendi clearly rejected Liverpool in the summer, but the deal didn’t happen because the player wanted to continue there. We will see what happens, but that situation remains quiet and also Liverpool and Arne Slot are very happy with Ryan Gravenberch, he is doing fantastic, he’s almost Man of the Match in every game, so for Liverpool this is the best news possible.”

The Real Sociedad midfielder opted to remain in Spain and, as a result, is experiencing a very different start to the season than he would have if he jumped on a plane to Merseyside. Four losses in seven games and just one sole victory is certainly a contrast from the romping start of five wins in six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking further, could we see a move in the future? Reports from Romano have claimed that Zubimendi is still highly rated and liked by Liverpool but adding in another midfielder to an already strong squad would despite the rhythm. The likely outcome would be a full season with Gravenberch anchoring the midfield and if they do fall short of their targets and goals as a result, then a conversation will be had and he could be revisited. Until then, it’s the flying Dutchman who will remain as the star in midfield while Zubimendi is tasked with carrying his side away from an early relegation battle.