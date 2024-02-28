Xabi Alonso. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest on Liverpool's pursuit of Xabi Alonso this summer.

With Jurgen Klopp set to step down, the search for his replacement is set against the backdrop of a quadruple attempt which was set up by a a win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup final over the weekend. Early names have included Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann.

The Spaniard is also a key target for Bayern Munich, who he could leave for alongside Real Madrid due to a gentleman's agreement with the Bayer Leverkusen board. Although, his side are set for success this season domestically and potentially in Europe, and he could yet remain at Leverkusen to continue his journey with this young, exciting side.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, the Italian transfer guru reported that there is nothing new on Alonso to Liverpool from what he knows, despite other reports: “We’re hearing fresh stories about Liverpool and positive talks over Xabi Alonso, and while I respect other journalists and their sources, my understanding is that there is nothing new to report on this saga,” Romano began. “I honestly have no news yet on Xabi Alonso.”

“It’s normal that we have many reports, one day reports on being close to Bayern, one day same on Liverpool, but my understanding is nothing is decided or close yet. Alonso is 100% focused on doing something historical at Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile both Liverpool and Bayern want him, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.”