Fulham have reportedly offered defender Tosin Adarabioyo a new deal to ward off the likes of Liverpool who have been linked with a summer move.

Adarabioyo, 26, has impressed at Fulham across the last few seasons as a towering and powerful defender who was impressive in the EFL Cup semi-final ties against Liverpool earlier this season. With Joel Matip's deal set to expire in the summer, another defender could be brought in and the six foot four centre-back could be a great option - especially given his deal expires this summer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on X, writing; 'Understand Fulham have offered new long term deal to Tosin Adarabioyo with salary rise as part of the proposal. Tosin’s current contract expires in June. But he’s still considering his future as several clubs remain interested in signing him as free agent'. He is also wanted by AC Milan, according to the London Evening Standard.

Breaking through the Manchester City academy originally, but he made just eight senior appearances before departing. He developed strong experience in the Championship with both West Brom and Blackburn before arriving at Fulham. That experience has put him in good stead as he is now on the cusp of a move to a better club. Against Liverpool in the cup over two ties, he managed 13 clearances and won eight of his 11 ground duels. Additionally, he lost just one aerial duel from eight and he has proven to be a towering presence at the back.