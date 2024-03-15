The German media hailed Xabi Alonso as Europe's 'most-sought after coach' following their brilliant late comeback win over Qarabag last night.

Alonso's side qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League in epic fashion after two late added-time goals from Patrik Schick earned them a 3-2 win at the BayArena last night. They triumphed 5-4 on aggregate after their first leg draw in Baku but, remarkably, they had to come from two goals down in both legs to secure their qualification in what was a thrilling European tie.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, it rubber-stamped Alonso's credentials as a potential top manager amid many reports of a summer move to either Liverpool, to replace Jurgen Klopp or Bayern Munich, to replace Thomas Tuchel. In the process of their win last night - and across the tie with Qarabag - they salvaged their brilliant unbeaten record this season which has now been stretched to 37 in all competitions. In Germany, Alex Hesse of SportBILD hailed him as the most sought-after coach in Europe following the win. He also claimed that the Bundesliga, in which they lead rivals Bayern by 10 points, is already a done deal as Hesse wrote, 'The optimists there continue to believe in a catch-up race. Anyone who has seen and experienced Leverkusen against Qarabag knows: nothing will come of it.'

He also wrote about Alonso's ability to transform players this season, 'Bayer seems invincible. The crucial thing is that the stars carry this feeling within themselves. “You can’t learn this belief,” says coach Alonso, bowing to his own team. He formed them. He made every single player better. He passed on his conviction to the entire club.'

Furthermore, they also wrote that Leverkusen, and Alonso, now have the aura and invincibility that was always associated with the dominating Bayern Munich sides, reflecting their ability to win from seemingly hopeless situations. And that Leverkusen had taken over from Bayern's club motto which stands for 'the complete will to succeed' according to Thomas Muller - as Hesse wrote that 'FC Bayern’s oft-quoted feeling of invincibility, has changed clubs. It now wears the Bayer Leverkusen jersey.'