Liverpool could be set to oversee a significant number of changes this summer.

It’s approaching crunch time for Liverpool, with the summer transfer window rapidly appearing over the horizon. Despite the likelihood of them entering the market as Premier League champions, there’s a lot of uncertainty at the club right now.

The biggest talking point, which has produced countless headlines since the start of the season, is whether Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will choose to stay at Anfield.

It feels as though many fans have already made up their mind, expecting Alexander-Arnold to pursue the blockbuster move to Real Madrid. A lot of supporters also assumed Salah’s emotional reaction to their Champions League exit was foreshadowing his pending departure, while Van Dijk has admitted he ‘still has no idea’ what his future beyond this season holds.

While the trio approaching the end of their contracts are a huge talking point, other stars are now being mentioned in the exit talks.

Fabrizio Romano makes Luis Diaz exit claim

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak, with the Reds eager to snag a deal for a top drawer striker. Arne Slot’s side have reportedly ‘made contact’ with those close to the Swede, as the future of Darwin Nunez seems pretty set in stone.

Speaking on his latest YouTube channel video, the transfer expert has once again said he ‘expects’ Nunez to leave Anfield this summer. Romano also suggested there’s a big chance Luis Diaz could join him on the outgoing list, with a raft of changes now potentially on the cards.

“My expectation is for Darwin Nunez to leave the club in the summer transfer window. And also Luis Diaz, there is a concrete possibility for him to leave Liverpool. At the moment, it’s not something guaranteed but it’s a concrete possibility,” he said.

Romano credited Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia with interest in the Colombian winger, who has 13 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

Multiple clubs interested in Luis Diaz

The interest being shown in Diaz is not a new subject. After Jurgen Klopp left the club, a lot of rumours were surrounding the 28-year-old’s future, with Barcelona heavily in the mix to snatch him up.

Last year, Diaz was one of the main names linked with a summer exit. Reports had been circulating that the Colombia international was no longer ‘completely comfortable' at Anfield, as Klopp’s exit had been ‘weighing on him’.

Links with Barcelona emerged, as did Diaz’s father’s comments about the La Liga side being his ‘dream’ club. Manchester City were also reportedly interested in signing their rival winger last summer. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian clubs remain a threat as multiple teams in the Pro League have also been credited with interest in Diaz.

Romano claims Diaz opted to stay at Anfield ‘out of respect’ for Liverpool, but with rumours rising once again, it remains to be seen if he will stay another season.