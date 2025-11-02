Failure to sign Marc Guehi could prove to be defining moment in Liverpool's season

Liverpool’s defence have suffered since they failed to sign Marc Guehi over the summer

When news broke late on transfer deadline day that Liverpool’s deal to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi had fallen through at the eleventh hour, the feeling existed that this could prove an impactful moment. Maybe not decisive, considering Liverpool’s striking summer business up to that very moment - but impactful, nevertheless.

Just two months later, the Reds have encountered serious obstacles on the pitch. It was not thought that things could unravel as quickly as they did, nor that so many of Liverpool’s big-money arrivals would struggle to settle into Arne Slot’s winning side. But the Reds are beginning to rue their mistake in not signing Guehi more and more by the day.

As for Guehi, reports suggest that his camp have held talks with Bayern Munich, with the Harry Kane-led German champions hoping to secure a free move for the England defender. Palace have revealed that Guehi will not be signing a new contract at the club, meaning that the 25-year-old will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England from January 1st.

Liverpool remain interested in Guehi and may continue to hold out hope that he will secure a move to Anfield next year. But the reality is that the decision is now out of their hands, after they had all-but signed the defender for £35 million on deadline day. The Eagles’ decision to pull out of the deal could ultimately be the decisive moment in Liverpool’s title defence.

Liverpool’s defensive woes may have been avoided if Guehi were in the team

One man is not enough to make up for a whole team of under-performing players, no matter how reliable he is. But there is no denying that Guehi could have made a significant contribution to overcoming the struggles at the back experienced by Slot’s side in recent weeks.

The unfortunate man at the centre of much of the criticism is Ibrahima Konate, the man starting in the position Guehi would have held. It is not entirely his fault, as it was a naive decision of Slot to enter the new season with an undisputed first-choice central defender who is at a contractual impasse with the club. Konate may already have one eye on the potential of a lucrative move to Real Madrid next summer, and that is enough to turn the head of almost anyone.

But the Frenchman has been far off the pace in several matches so far this season. Slot might have dropped Konate already if he could, but with the injury-prone Joe Gomez as his sole understudy he has little option but to stick with the former RB Leipzig man. Whether that can invoke a sense of complacency within Konate is a harsh, but somewhat fair, point to raise.

With an already-dysfunctional defensive unit as it is, criticism has extended to the full-backs. Milos Kerkez and Conor Bradley, just 21 and 22 years-old respectively, have struggled. Kerkez has at times appeared uncomfortable and nervous since his £40m summer move from Bournemouth, while Bradley has failed to nail down a first-team spot and at times been usurped of his position by midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

To place blame on the shoulders of two such young men appears unfair, but none of the Reds defence are safe from their share of the criticism. Not even captain Virgil van Dijk, who has been described as appearing as though he has “had a row” with Konate. The Netherlands captain seems increasingly frustrated, as if he does not trust his defensive unit.

All is not well and harmonious within the Liverpool defence, and you cannot help but think that the calming presence of Guehi could have helped prevent such a scenario building in the first place.

Liverpool will live to regret ‘silly’ decision not to get Guehi deal done early

Guehi was playing on the day when Crystal Palace ended Liverpool’s Premier League unbeaten record in late September, Eddie Nketiah firing home deep in stoppage time from his captain’s assist in what has been one of the turning points of the Reds’ season so far. There is no doubt that the reigning champions will have seen the England defender that day and rued the player they had missed out on.

Had they offered Palace a little over the odds far earlier in the window, it is highly likely that Guehi would be a Liverpool player right now. But instead they left it to the very last moment, and the Eagles had no time to find a replacement suitable to sanction the deal.

“Them not getting Guehi done looks very, very poor,” said presenter Rick Edwards on BBC 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast on Sunday. “They should have paid what Crystal Palace wanted for him,” agreed The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards.

“Absolutely. Just pay them the money, get it done. That looks silly,” continued the former.

There is still a long way to go in the season, with every chance remaining that Liverpool will sort things out at the back and become the imperious force they were last season under Slot once again. But if Guehi does ultimately seal a move abroad, the Reds cannot be blamed for wondering what might have been.