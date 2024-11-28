Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid: The keeper made an incredible penalty save from Kylian Mbappe to continue his strong form.

Caoimhin Kelleher managed to break a 115-year club record during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo helped Arne Slot’s side earn a hugely satisfying win over Europe’s reigning champions as they maintained their 100% record in the group phase of the European competition.

Standout performances came across the board but Kelleher, who is still filling in for Alisson Becker, has been in the form of his career so far in recent weeks and that continued last night. Such a performance saw him earn plenty of plaudits from pundits and ex-players, with Steve McManaman giving him the ultimate compliment live on air.

“Kelleher is doing fantastic. Every time he is called upon, he stands up. He is an absolute superstar in his own right. He is not a number two. He is an equal number one. He is fantastic.”

However, what was most interesting from Mbappe penalty save is that he became the first goalkeeper to save penalties in consecutive games for Liverpool in 115 years. That now makes it three penalty saves in 13 days for club and country after initially saving Adam Armstrong’s effort in the win over Southampton at the weekend, and he also managed to keep out an effort from Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo in a 1-0 win for the Republic of Ireland over the international break.

Plus, Kelleher is only the second goalkeeper in Liverpool's history to save a penalty in consecutive appearances in all competitions, after the wonderfully named Augustus Beeby in December 1909.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton also jumped on the bandwagon to praise the keeper: "You look at the goalkeeping position - Caoimhin Kelleher has always been outstanding, he's got a brilliant temperament. In many respects it was not a great surprise to see him save a penalty."

With Alisson now back in training, it leaves Slot in a difficult position given that Kelleher’s form is falling within the lines of a player who can’t be left out of their starting line-ups. Given the Brazilian’s recent injury woes, he may well be eased in after missing 29 games for club and country since the start of last season.