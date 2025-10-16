'Far from ideal' - Man United handed new 'problem' ahead of Liverpool clash

Casemiro & Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images) | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Liverpool recommence their 2025-26 Premier League season against Manchester United at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a fixture that Liverpool supporters will be desperate to prevail in.

Certainly, Kopites would love to compile more misery on their most fierce foe. There is presently a chasm between the Reds and Manchester United. Those of Liverpool persuasion are relishing the current balance of power. They had to endure the best part of two decades of United dominance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds’ 20th English championship won last season drew them level with United. But with six European Cups in the Anfield trophy cabinet compared to the Old Trafford side’s three, Liverpool are the most successful club in the country. The red half of Merseyside are desperate for it to remain that way.

Arne Slot’s side have endured a sticky start to their Premier League title defence, with performances lacking coherence after a significant squad overhaul in the summer transfer window. Yet despite two successive defeats - and three in all competitions - they still find themselves second in the Premier League and just a point behind Arsenal.

United, on the other hand, sit 10th in the table. The Red Devils grabbed just 15th last term - their worst top-flight finish since being relegated in 1974 - and they remain in a precarious position. Head coach Ruben Amorim has been in his post for almost a year but has so far failed to make adequate improvements to steer United back to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

The pressure did ease on Amorim with a 2-0 win over Sunderland before the international break. Per the Daily Express, the Red Devils boss will want to stick with the same team that defeated the Black Cats - but they have a ‘problem’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is because Casemiro played twice for Brazil during the international break. The midfielder played every minute of Selecao’s 5-0 thrashing of South Korea and a 3-2 loss at the hands of Japan - having led by two goals.

Casemiro now has to travel back from the Far East, which is ‘far from ideal due to the physical and travel exertions’ at the age of 33. Amorim could, therefore, have to assess his options in the middle of the park to partner Bruno Fernandes. Kobbie Mainoo has fallen down the pecking order since Amorim’s arrival as United boss while Manuel Ugarte has also not hit the heights since his £42 million arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2024.

United will travel to Liverpool without Lisandro Martinez, who is still recovering from a serious knee injury. Meanwhile, defender Noussair Mazraoui has missed the Red Devils’ past two matches because of a fitness problem and it remains to be seen whether he will be back.

As for Liverpool, they are sweating on the fitness of Ibrahima Konate. The centre-back left France duty early, having sustained a quad problem in the 2-1 loss against Chelsea. Wataru Endo did not link up with Japan’s squad while Ryan Gravenberch sustained a minor problem representing Holland.

No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to again be unavailable because of a hamstring complaint while Giovanni Leoni is recovering from rupturing his ACL and won’t play again this season.