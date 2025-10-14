Netherlands' midfielder #08 Ryan Gravenberch (R) fights for the ball with Finland's midfielder #7 Oliver Antman during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G qualification football match between Netherlands and Finland, at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, on October 12, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have had some players pick up fresh injury concerns in recent weeks with key midfielder Ryan Gravenberch the latest

It goes without saying that Arne Slot will want to put out his best possible starting XI against Manchester United this weekend but injury concerns may prevent the Dutchman from doing so.

Wataru Endo is also struggling with an injury from the dramatic defeat at Stamford Bridge as he injured his hamstring coming onto the pitch and did not play for Japan during the latest international break.

“I was thinking about whether to call him up until the very last minute,” Japan manager Moriyasu said as quoted by Nikkan Sports.

“Asking him to come from Europe again would be a burden for him, so I thought that the current number [in the squad] would be enough.”

Ryan Gravenberch injury update after Netherlands withdrawal

Reds midfielder Ryan Gravenberch - who has been a hugely influential player since Arne Slot’s arrival at the club - was subbed off at half time on Sunday night as the Netherlands beat Finland 4-0 to move closer to the World Cup.

Manager Ronald Koeman later revealed that the midfielder had complained about some discomfort in his hamstring and so no risks were taken as he was rested for the second half.

Now reliable journalist James Pearce has given an update on Gravenberch after he confirmed the midfielder had “been experiencing hamstring discomfort”.

“Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will be assessed after being replaced at half-time during the Netherlands’ World Cup qualifying victory over Finland,” Pearce wrote in The Athletic.

“Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman explained at full time Gravenberch had been experiencing hamstring discomfort and was taken off as a precaution.”

Ryan Gravenberch impact for Liverpool this season

The midfielder has been one of Liverpool’s best players this campaign. The Reds are second in the table but despite that have failed to really hit their stride as they look to bed in a number of new players. With the midfielder set to be assessed by the club it suggests the injury could be more than just a concern, although he may yet be able to face United with the Netherlands taking the correct precautions.

Gravenberch has continued to be a reliable presence at the base of midfield for Liverpool. He has started six Premier League games, only missing the opening-day victory over Bournemouth because of a suspension.

He has scored two goals and provided two assists in all competitions. Against the Cherries, Slot opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in the deeper midfield roles with Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo playing in behind Hugo Ekitike.