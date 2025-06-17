FSG principal owner John Henry and Rafael Devers, inset. Pictures: Getty Images | Getty Images/ Canva

The Fenway Sports Group-owned Boston Red Sox have made a decision that has left fans of the MLB team surprised.

It’s fair to say that those who have criticised Liverpool’s owners in the past will not be doing to during this summer’s transfer window.

Fenway Sports Group chairman Tom Werner made a vow in the bowels of Anfield after the second Premier League title of the American firm’s tenure was lifted. “We go again,” said Werner. “It never gets old, winning. We owe it to all of our supporters to bring back a team even better next season.”

It has transpired that they were not empty words. There have been sections of supporters who have chided FSG for not spending enough on new players in years gone by. Last summer, But FSG can scarcely be disparaged for the business they are greenlighting so far. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s void was swiftly filled by the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5 million. Giorgi Mamardashvili has already agreed to sign on 1 July from Valencia for up to £29 million.

And Liverpool have agreed to break their transfer record to sign one of the best young talents in Europe. Florian Wirtz snubbed Bayern Munich and Manchester City to join the Reds. The attacking midfielder will cost £100 million and it could rise to £116 million if certain add-ons are met.

Then there is Milos Kerkez who is another expected to arrive. The left-back is valued at £45 million by AFC Bournemouth, which will take Liverpool’s outlay to in excess of £200 million. There will be some fringe players who depart, with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa all linked with exits. Once more is recouped, the Reds could splash out on a striker.

Certainly, Slot is being given the tools to build a squad capable of a strong defence of the Premier League crown. Going deeper in the Champions League will be another ambition. But whenever FSG spend at one of their teams, fans from the others are carefully watching. And in the midst of of Liverpool’s busy summer, a controversial decision has been made at the Boston Red Sox.

The iconic MLB team have been owned by FSG since 2002. Four World Series titles have been won in that time, but the Red Sox have endured difficult results in recent years. They have not qualified for the play-offs in the past three seasons and face a battle to achieve the feat this year.

And controversially, the Red Sox have allowed their big hitter Rafael Devers leave. Devers signed a 10-year deal at Fenway Park worth $313.5 million in 2023 but has left just two years later. Devers has been trade to the San Francisco Giants, with Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs III and Jose Bello heading to Massachusetts.

It has been suggested that Devers’ relationship with the Red Sox broke down after they signed Alex Bregman and asked Devers to leave his role at third base to become a designated hitter. Devers then declined to play at first base after Triston Casas sustained a season-ending knee injury. That led to FSG principal owner John Henry, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow holding a crunch meeting Devers and manager Alex Cora.

However, it appears the relationship has been unable to be repaired. On Devers’ arrival, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said: “We’re excited about adding one of the best hitters in all of major league baseball to our lineup. We’re obviously taking on a lot of dollars, but there’s a belief that adding a guy like this puts us in a good position keep winning ballgames, get into the playoffs and try to win a World Series, which is our ultimate goal.”

Portions of the Red Sox fan base have been left irked by the decision to allow Devers to leave. One post on X: “After mulling it over I have decided that I will actually be boycotting Fenway until further notice. Not just a bit anymore, I won’t spend another dime at Fenway until ownership and the front office proves they’re serious. I’ll still watch on TV, but beyond that I’m out.”

Another said: “Liverpool fans, by the RedSox trading Rafael Devers today, you can clearly see which of the two clubs John Henry puts more stock and care into building.” A third claimed: “I'm calling it now, the reason why we dumped raffys salary is because our owner John Henry wants to give Liverpool that money.”

FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010 and run the club on a self-sustainable model. In the accounts for 2023-24, the club posted pre-tax losses of £52.5 million, which was chiefly down to a lack of revenue from failing to qualify for the Champions League. However, commercial income from deals with the likes of Google Pixel and UPS rose to a record £308 million.

Liverpool’s revenue for 2024-25 is expected to rise markedly having won the Premier League title and reached the last 16 of the Champions League.