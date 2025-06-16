Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Florian Wirtz for £100 million in the summer transfer window.

It could be an exciting week for Liverpool fans. There will be hopes that history is made.

The Reds are on the cusp of smashing their transfer record to sign who many feel is a generational talent. Florian Wirtz is edging towards a move to the Premier League champions.

Wirtz has enjoyed five-and-a-half magnificent seasons at Bayer Leverkusen establishing himself as one of Europe’s top prospects. The attacking midfielder has recorded 58 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances - a goal contribution more than every other game.

In the 2023-24 season, he was part of a Leverkusen side that etched itself into folklore. Not only did Die Werkself win their maiden Bundesliga title but did so without losing a game. Xabi Alonso’s side also claimed the DFB-Pokal and suffered defeat just once at the hands of Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Liverpool leapfrog rivals

It had long been expected that Wirtz would stay in his native Germany if he were to leave Leverkusen this summer. Superpowers Bayern Munich were thought to be the frontrunners, with Manchester City also heavily linked.

But over the past month, Liverpool edged their way in front. A supposed meeting in Blackpool took place last month, with Wirtz also looking for potential homes near Merseyside. And head coach Arne Slot’s pitch to the 22-year-old seemingly did the trick. City boss Pep Guardiola and Bayern supremo Vincent Kompany both held talks - but Slot’s blueprint is what has convinced Wirtz that Anfield is the right place to continue his career.

A breakthrough in negotiations with Leverkusen was finally made last Friday. A player of Wirtz’s ability understandably does not come cheap. Liverpool will pay an initial £100 million for Wirtz, smashing the club’s transfer record. The fee could rise to £116 million, which will be a British record.

Wirtz medical plans

With the Reds returning for pre-season on 8 July, Slot will hope to have the majority of his squad available as he plots the defence of the Champions League. Kopites will yearn for Wirtz to get over the line as quickly as possible to ensure there is no way the deal breaks down. The memories of Martin Zubimendi’s U-turn last summer are still fresh.

According to German outlet Kicker, Wirtz will have his medical this week after returning from a short holiday and will become a Liverpool player should be pass.

Speaking to BILD, ex-striker Karl-Heinz Riedle said on Wirtz: "Even in my time, Liverpool were cool. Jürgen Klopp has transformed the club into something completely new. Liverpool has so much quality up front; it's a gift for any number 10 to be able to play in this team. Florian Wirtz has outstanding playing potential, and on top of that, he's strong in tackling, which will help him in England. Florian is now taking a big step in his career. He will be a huge hit with the fans and his style of play."

Wirtz will reunite with his former Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong at Liverpool. Frimpong has already completed a £29.5 million move to Anfield to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds are also closing in on a switch for Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.