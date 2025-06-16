Liverpool are keen to sign Milos Kerkez and AFC Bournemouth have announced a replacement.

AFC Bournemouth have signed their replacement for Milos Kerkez - paving another step for Liverpool to sign the left-back.

The Cherries have announced the arrival of Adrien Truffert from Ligue 1 side Rennes in a reported deal that could reach around £15 million. Truffert is a full-back who will add competition for Julio Soler on the south coast. And it means that Liverpool may be given the green light to officially complete a deal for Kerkez.

What’s been said

Following the signing of Truffert, president of football operations, Tiago Pinto, told Bournemouth’s website: “We’re delighted to bring such an excellent talent to the club so early on in the window. Adrien is a player that we’ve admired for some time and he brings significant experience to the squad despite still being just 23 years of age. We’re excited to work with Adrien and are thrilled to have a player of such quality join us as we look to build on a record-breaking season for the club.”

Kerkez was one of the most impressive full-backs in the Premier League during the 2024-25 season. The 21-year-old started every game as Bournemouth finished ninth in the table with a club-record points tally of 56. Kerkez registered two goals and six assists throughout the campaign and is valued at around £45 million by the Cherries.

The Hungary international was recently asked about the links to Liverpool and did not deny that he would be open to a move. Speaking during a documentary for MLSZ TV, he said: "Of course, something always leaks into the news, I don't know how. At the same time, I think it's normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you. I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn't break me, but it doesn't 'boost' my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”

Left-back situation

Kerkez would arrive as a potential successor Andy Robertson, who is now aged 31. Robertson is about to enter the final year of his Anfield contract and has emerged as a target for Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Speaking on his future last week, Robertson said: "We’ve had good discussions, me and the club. But what the future holds I’m not sure. All I know is I fly off on holiday and I need a rest after a long season. And then I look forward to pre-season. That’s all my focus is.

“I can’t look too far ahead, I never have done and I’m not going to start now. I know the position I’m in, I’ve only got a year left and a lot is getting said but my pure focus is focusing on being a dad for the next couple of weeks.”

Liverpool also have Kostas Tsimikas as a senior left-back option. He has been Robertson’s deputy since arriving from Olympiacos in 2020 and has also been linked with a potential summer exit, with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest among the reported suitors.