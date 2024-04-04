Liverpool boast an incredibly strong youth contingent in their current squad and that’s without mentioning the likes of Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho - who are both currently enjoying starring roles for Hull City.

For Morton, he’s had just nine appearances for Liverpool’s first team - including a star showing at the San Siro - but he’s enjoyed 46 games for Blackburn and 34 (currently) at Hull in the Championship across the past two years and has quietly blossomed into an all-round effective midfielder who may be ready to fight for his place in the squad next season.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carvalho had to cut his frustrating loan at RB Leipzig short after failing to get any opportunities in the first half of the season but he has since bounced back with five goals in 13 games since joining Hull in January. To gain a better understanding on both players’ performances under Liam Rosenior, LiverpoolWorld enlisted the help of Hull City commentator and BBC Sport’s James Fletcher to find out how both Liverpool loanees are performing.

Tyler Morton

“What I’ve been pleased with is that he doesn’t have to play as that holding midfielder, he can be that box-to-box or even as a 10, at times. It’s not just necessarily his ability on-the-ball but his ability off it; his thinking, his footballing brain. It’s almost if he’s carrying the brain of a footballer who’s had 10+ plus seasons in the championship. “He has ferocious energy, never looks tired, he has good passing ability and whenever we’ve finished a game no-one’s ever picked him out and said he’s had a bad game - Hull City fans can be very pleased with him.”

Fabio Carvalho

“I have to be honest, I think Hull fans have been unfair on him - in my opinion - 5 goals in 13 is a tremendous return because if you inflate that for a full season playing between 30-35 goals, you’re looking at double figure goals. It would be foolish to let a player of his calibre go in the summer (for Liverpool).

“I think both have enjoyed their time at the club, I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing both of them and they both come across as incredible wise, intelligent people for their age. Morton is someone who could quite easily make the bench for Liverpool next season and he’s perhaps been underrated this season. Liverpool fans can be very happy with their development - and both of them are welcome in East-Yorkshire anytime!”

LiverpoolWorld verdict

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad