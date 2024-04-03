Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn has slammed the Premier League for it’s ruling on Everton and other clubs, saying it will be an ‘absolute disaster’ if clubs are left in limbo at the end of the season.

Everton have received one points penalty this season for breaching financial fair play and profit sustainability rules and they are at risk of receiving another after they were charged alongside Nottingham Forest. However, the results of said hearing could come after the end of the Premier League season - leaving the club with an anxious wait which Winterburn hopes isn’t the case for Everton and other clubs.

“My gut feeling is that the system is not quite right.” He began. “They need to evaluate it and assess the rules. There are so many confusing instances to look at this season, I just hope we don’t end up playing the last game still unsure about who is relegated and who’s not. For the Premier League, that would be an absolute disaster.”

There has also been reports that they may have to sell one of their star assets in Jarrad Branthwaite or Amadou Onana - or both - to ensure they aren’t stung by FFP again. Interest is strong from clubs such as Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid and it’s unclear if they will have to sell as it stands. If they do, then they will demand huge fees given both have long-term deals with the club.

Winterburn went onto lament the unfavourable option that several clubs are faced with - selling academy products to raise funds. For Everton, that includes potentially selling one of the best young performing players of the season in Branthwaite just to comply with FFP demands and the same situation may arise at the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and others.