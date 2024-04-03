Liverpool youngster set to beat Steven Gerrard to milestone after incredible run

Liverpool’s youth contingent have been fundamental to their successes this season and Harvey Elliott has been at the heart of it all.

The 20-year-old is to turn 21 when Liverpool face Sheffield United at Anfield and he is primed to make his 43rd appearance of the season. In addition, he is on track to continue to be involved in every single matchday squad of the season so far, showing his terrific conditioning as well as importance to Jurgen Klopp.

This has season has been a true breakout season for him; making 21 starts across all competitions and managing three goals and eight assists has been an incredible step-up in what is his third season in the first-team squad. He’s stood out in amongst the other very talented youngsters to be granted opportunities this season. Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley are no doubt the stand-out debut campaigners, but there’s also Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas who have all proven to great prospects.

However, Elliott has hit different heights. Primed for success ever since becoming the youngest player to play in the EFL aged 15, he is set to make his 109th appearance for Liverpool and it will mean he will have more appearances than Jamie Carragher (47) Ian Rush (71) and Steven Gerrard (94) at the same point in their careers. The only Premier League legends for Liverpool who can beat that record are Michael Owen (132) and Robbie Fowler (139) which shows the company Elliott is in.

Where Owen peaked as a youngster and Fowler had injury in his career as well, Elliott’s minutes have slowly grown over time. Plus, he spent the majority of the 2021/22 season out with a dislocated ankle so he hasn’t been run into the ground but he made 46 appearances last season (2,265 minutes in total) and he has almost matched that figure with nine league games and potential five European games left, as he currently sits on 2,210 minutes.