Feyenoord 'identify' Arne Slot replacement amid growing Liverpool reports

Feyenoord have reportedly identified a replacement for Arne Slot as the Liverpool reports continue to grow.

Slot has emerged as a leading candidate for Liverpool following his side’s Dutch Cup final win over NEC at the weekend - as he won his second trophy in management. The odds have been slashed for him to take over at Anfield and the latest news coming out of Holland continues to push him closer to that move coming to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Mirror, Feyenoord have identified FC Twente boss Joseph Oosting as their ideal replacement for Slot. Oosting’s side currently sits third in between the two clubs Slot has managed - with AZ Alkmaar sat in 4th and Feyenoord sat in 2nd - in what has been a brilliant season for Twente. However, the reports states that ‘he is not the only candidate for the potential vacancy even though Dutch sources are already briefing that he would be the clear frontrunner for the job.’

In terms of Slot and those negotiations, the reports suggest Liverpool have already held at least one meeting with Slot to discuss the vacancy and, if successful, he would reportedly be keen to bring his current assistant boss Sipke Hulshoff with him as part of a new-look coaching set-up after the mass exodus that will take place this summer at Anfield.