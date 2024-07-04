Arne Slot speaks to Feyenoord defender David Hancko. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Arne Slot is still to make a signing after becoming new Liverpool head coach.

It's been a quiet transfer window throughout the Premier League.

Because of the European Championships and Copa America, activity across the top flight has been minimal. Liverpool are no exception with a new recruit still to arrive.

The start of the new era at Anfield under Arne Slot has been subdued. But in truth, it was to be expected. It's seldom that Liverpool have wholesale changes to their squad in the summer - or in January for that matter. Last year was perhaps the exception as a midfield rebuild was needed while the departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were unexpected.

Yet bringing in a plethora of fresh faces is rare. Liverpool add to their squad when they need to. And after finishing third in the Premier League, along with winning the Carabao Cup, there is no burning requirement. Slot has insisted it is not necessary to make big changes - he'll be looking to continue the magnificent work carried out during Jurgen Klopp's nine years.

However, there is still intrigue as to whether Slot will strengthen his squad. Liverpool might have had a fine 2023-24 season yet the table proved they have catching up to do on Manchester City and Arsenal. The Reds will also to be back in the Champions League, which is a significant step up in quality compared to the Europa League.

It has been expected that a centre-back could be high on Liverpool's agenda. The exit of Joel Matip following the expiry of his contract leaves a void in Slot's options. While the Reds may have four on their books, all have some slight doubts for different reasons. Virgil van Dijk might be captain but has just a year left on his current contract. Even if he does commit his future to Anfield, he is now 33 and a long-term successor will eventually be needed.

Ibrahima Konate is as good as anyone in the world when fit. Yet persistent injuries have been his issue since arriving three years ago. Such is the belief in Jarell Quansah, who enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign in 2023-24, that the Reds turned down the chance of signing Anthony Gordon because Newcastle United wanted the youngster. Yet Quansah still is only 21 and honing his craft.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez very much rejuvenated his Liverpool career last term - but profusely operated in both full-back positions. He started only one Premier League game in his preferred central role.

Given the frailties that Liverpool suffered in the rearguard towards the end of 2023-24, which resulted in them falling out of the title race as well as crashing out of the FA Cup and Europa League, it’s not startling that they have been linked with several centre-halves. Nor is it flabbergasting that a number of Slot’s former players at Feyenoord have been named as potential targets.

One of those who fits both categories is David Hancko. He’s someone who Liverpool looked at in January according to his agent, but a move did not materialise. Hancko has enjoyed three fine seasons in Rotterdam, playing a key role in the club’s Eredivisie 2022-23 title-winning campaign and their KNVB Cup triumph last term. The 26-year-old also impressed for Slovakia at the Euros as his country came within seconds of dumping England out.

Hancko’s wife Carolina Pliskova admitted she expected her husband to leave Feyenoord this summer. The defender, who can play both centrally and on the left-hand side, has confessed that he’s held talks with Slot since arriving on Merseyside yet crucially suggested that he does not believe Liverpool are looking for a player in his position.

“I think that in three years he will be among the best coaches in the world,” Hancko told Dutch outlet Voetbal International. “I can see that happening, because I know what he did with us and now he has the biggest platform to show that.

“I have a lot of confidence in him and his staff, and I don't say that because I hope to go with him to Liverpool, because that is unlikely.

“I have spoken to him a few times since the end of the season, but I don't think they are looking for a player in my position, so I don't think a transfer to Liverpool will happen. But I wish him the best of luck, he really is a fantastic coach.”

Therefore, it could suggest that Liverpool may not recruit a centre-back in the window. Perhaps the exception would be if they indeed had a clear path to sign Leny Yoro, the 18-year-old generational talent who is at Lille - but Real Madrid are his preference.