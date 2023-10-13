It was a busy summer of transfer action for Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp, worried about the fixture congestion, will be seeking more troops come January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A busy summer of incomings and outgoings has ultimately led to Liverpool looking much more like their fiercesome selves than at most parts of last season.

VAR scandals and fixture congestion aside , Jurgen Klopp will be pleased with how the season has begun but that's not to say the German won't look to dip back into the market in January.

Here's your Friday evening transfer round-up.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool to swoop back in on Brazilian in January

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool are continuing to monitor a move for Fluminese midfielder Andre with a potential January approach on the cards.

Football Insider report that the 22-year-old Brazilian could become the latest new name in the Reds' midfield as Jurgen Klopp continues his rebuild in the centre of the park following this summer's mass exodus.

Liverpool were believed to have multiple bids for Andre rejected by the Brazilian club over the summer with the side determined to keep the star's services until the new year as they hunt down a historic first-ever Copa Libertadores.

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt previously told O Globo : “Liverpool’s executive director contacted me directly. And I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver now’. If you want to buy him now to take him in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December, we’ll talk in December."

FIFA agent ruling could be bad news for Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, who has often been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent years, could be forced to part company with his agent - and mother - Fayza Lamari.

Kylian Mbappe’s agent is his mother Fayza Lamari (Image: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Marca report on a new FIFA regulation that insists agents must be licensed as they work to put a cap on the commission that can be made off transfer fees and salaries. The governing body are also believed to want to prohibit multiple representation.