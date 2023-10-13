Jurgen Klopp has complained about the early games in the past and it could happen again.

Liverpool could be playing two more games at 12:30pm on Saturday’s following an international break.

Jurgen Klopp branded the scheduling as a ‘joke’ in their recent build-up to their game against Wolves on September 16, with frustrations building up following six winless encounters last season in that specific slot.

Next up is Everton after the current break, as the Merseyside derby arrives at Saturday lunchtime, a year and a month on from the goalless draw at Goodison Park last season.

Prior to the 3-1 victory over Wolves, Klopp complained about the issue of scheduling at that specific time: “We have four international breaks by March and for two of them we already have the 12.30 kick-off (when Premier League action resumes),” said Klopp, referring to the fact that Liverpool will host Everton at the same time straight after the October break.

“If I say a word about it then the world says, ‘He’s moaning again’. This is a joke.”

And now, there are suggestions Liverpool could face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 25 in the early lunchtime slot after the next international break - which, if confirmed, would only anger the German boss further.

If it is confirmed, it would be their 13th and 14th early game since Klopp’s arrival in 2015. Since then, the closest team has been Tottenham, who have seven following the 1-0 win over Luton Town.

The potential change is down to the local authorities in Manchester objecting to the evening time slot for Man City vs Liverpool, which is currently down as a 3pm Saturday KO - and a game of that magnitude is typically saved for the prime-time TV slots given its global audience.

It’s also tough with the likes of four key players such as Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz all having to fly back more than half-way across the world following these fixtures and they don’t usually arrive until the Friday.

Fans have reacted strongly to the potential change, one joked: “Only things certain in life are death, taxes, and liverpool getting the 12:30 KO after an international break.”

Big six clubs like the 12:30pm KO slot typically, as it allows them to broadcast at a good time for the Asian market, which is continually growing.