Arne Slot looks in position to secure his first summer signing | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to get their transfer business done nice and early

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have two more games remaining of the 2024-25 season as they prepare to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the month.

The Reds drew 2-2 with Arsenal in their last game but the fixture was somewhat overshadowed by Trent Alexander-Arnold being heavily booed by sections of the Anfield support following his introduction in the second half. The right-back was also booed every time he touched the ball before those jeers eventually died out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boyhood Liverpool fan is leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of the season to join Real Madrid. The Spanish club would like to sign him in early June, and Jamie Carragher has urged the Reds to demand a high fee for the player due to the major prize money that comes with being involved in the Club World Cup.

Liverpool advancing with talks to sign Frimpong

One player linked with the Reds as Alexander-Arnold’s replacement is Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong. The Netherlands international can play as a right-back and as a right winger. Now Fabrizio Romano has reported a deal is advancing.

He said on X: “Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong after contacts reported last week. Understand Liverpool approached Bayer Leverkusen to discuss €35m release clause structure. Talks also underway on player side with Frimpong keen on joining Liverpool.”

It follows a report from Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on Monday that Liverpool were “seriously pursuing” Frimpong. He was branded as one of the top options to replace Alexander-Arnold and he also reported advanced talks had taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frimpong has been a key part of Leverkusen’s success in recent years. The club went unbeaten in domestic football last season to win the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal. He has 52 career assists in 241 senior appearances for Leverkusen and Celtic while also scoring 33 goals. Other reports claim a contract until 2023 has already been agreed.

What Frimpong has previously said about his future

The 24-year-old has three more years to run on his contract with Leverkusen. Asked earlier this year about his long-term at the future at the club, he insisted he was happy at Leverkusen but admitted “there are always changes in football”.

He said told Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger via Bundesliga News: “I'm 100 percent here in my head, just as I've been ever since I came here. Of course, there are always changes in football. You never know what's going to happen. But right now I'm in Leverkusen and I'm very happy. Everyone in Leverkusen can see that I'm happy.

“I've always heard things about me, that I'm going there, there or there. And I'm still here. When your name is linked with a big club, you can lose your concentration and get too excited. But you don't even know if it's true or not. It's just a rumor. Then you get excited for no reason. These rumors are part of football, so I don't let them affect me.”