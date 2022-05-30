Five players Liverpool could sign to replace Sadio Mane this summer

Here are five players Liverpool could consider signing this summer.

After falling to defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday, Liverpool’s weekend was made even worse when it was confirmed that Sadio Mane would leave the club this summer.

Fabrizio Romano broke the news, with the Senegal international likely to join Bayern Munich after six years on Merseyside.

Mane has been one of the Reds’ most important players under Jurgen Klopp and played a huge role as they found success in Europe and in winning their first Premier League title.

With the 29-year-old a candidate for the Ballon d’Or this year, it is clear that he will be incredibly hard to replace and any new signing will have very big boots to fill.

With it being reported that Liverpool will look to bring someone in before they let Mane leave the club, we have taken a look at five players that could potentially do a good job at replacing him...

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent weeks and Sport have reported that they have made contact with the player over a potential switch.

The Frenchman, who has 13 assists in La Liga this season, is out of contract this summer and looks set to leave Barcelona for free.

While Dembele was once one of the hottest prospects in football, his form in Spain has been rather inconsistent and his attitude has often been criticised.

A move for the 25-year-old could be brilliant if Klopp can get the best out of him, but is it thought they will face plenty of competition for his signature - with Chelsea eager to make him Todd Boehly’s first signing.

The only issue for Liverpool is Dembele’s salary demands, with the forward thought to earn over £200,000 per week at Barcelona - potentially more than any other player at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has enjoyed an exceptional season for Benfica and has scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances.

The forward has attracted plenty of interest, with Manchester United one club that are very keen on bringing him to England.

With Nunez able to play both through the middle on the left, Liverpool should definitely considering taking advantage of his current situation, with it looking very likely that he will leave Portugal this summer.

It is thought that the Reds would have to fork out around £80 million if they are to snap up the 22-year-old.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has been a revelation for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 20 goals and assisting another 13 in the Bundesliga.

What makes the Frenchman’s stats even more impressive is that he doesn’t play as a number nine and has been moved around from wing-back to midfield to, where he mostly plays now, as a second striker.

While Nkunku wouldn’t be a direct replacement for Mane, he would certainly guarantee the goal contributions that the Reds would be missing.

Three years after Leipzig signed the 24-year-old for an initial fee of €13 million, Bildhave since claimed that they will listen to offers of around €60 million this summer.

Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to offload Serge Gnabry this summer in order to avoid the attacker running down his contract and leaving on a free next year.

Gnabry has been one of Bayern’s best players over the past few years - scoring 14 goals and assisting another five in the Bundesliga this season.

It looks like Liverpool would face competition from a number of clubs if they were to pursue the German, though with a reported asking price of only £34 million, the Premier League club should definitely consider a move for the former Arsenal youngster.

Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool had previously tried to sign Arnaut Danjuma and could look at making a fresh attempt to sign him with Mane set to depart.

Danjuma has ten goals in La Liga this season and another six in the Champions League and could be a very exciting signing for the Reds, with the Dutchman able to play both on the wing and up front.