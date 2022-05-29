Sadio Mane ‘decides to leave’ Liverpool amid Bayern Munich rumours

Liverpool have been dealt another blow in what has turned out to be a nightmare weekend for the club.

Sadio Mane is reportedly set to inform Liverpool that he will leave this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent weeks and he had told the media that he would announce his decision following yesterday’s Champions League final.

It is now believed that will opt to end his six year stay at Anfield and seek a new challenge elsewhere as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

While Bayern remain eager to sign Mane, reports claim he is still open to a move elsewhere in Europe.

Jurgen Klopp had hoped to keep the 29-year-old at Merseyside past the summer, however it is thought that the club could demand in excess of £25 million and will look to replace him before he is allowed to leave.

The news comes after a disappointing night in Paris for the Reds, where they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid, despite dominating for much of the game.

It was Liverpool’s second Champions League final defeat to Los Blancos in four years and leaves them without a win against them in their previous six meetings.

Fans will be left even more disappointed by Mane’s departure after such a successful period at the club.

The forward scored over 120 goals for the Reds since his arrival in 2016 and played a vital role in lifting their first Premier League trophy, as well as their Champions League success three years ago.