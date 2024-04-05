Fixture schedule gives Liverpool title race boost and why Spurs will have a major say in busy week
The title race is in full swing and with just eight games left, every game and every point matters as Liverpool face off with Arsenal and Manchester City - and any advantages, no matter how big, could be crucial.
Given that all three contenders have already faced off, the run-in sees all three teams face differing schedules. All three are still in other competitions which will contribute to a more intense run for as long as they remain in them but the latest news regarding scheduling could have a huge impact.
Tottenham have a huge role to play in the coming weeks. They face all three teams and given their style of play and the fact they are no longer in any other competition, they could prove to be the most difficult test remaining. Moreover, in regards to the latest scheduling, Spurs will face off against Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool within a week as Ange Postecoglou’s side have a chance to disrupt proceedings.
On April 28, they welcome Mikel Arteta’s side for the famed North London Derby, which ended 2-2 earlier this season. Four days later they travel to Stamford Bridge to face off against Chelsea before then facing Liverpool at Anfield three days later. For Spurs, their priority is ensuring they qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four (although the awarding of an extra European place could lead to fifth spot being enough).
Still, their mentality under Postecoglou is that they want to win every game and they bring a consistent level of intensity especially against their two London rivals. For Liverpool, their rearranged game with Everton has been dropped into a hectic two week spell where they face Crystal Palace on April 14 before then playing Atalanta, Fulham, Everton and West Ham in 13 days. City also have four games in 11 days with FA Cup and Champions League commitments so all three sides have big games to contend with and there will surely be plenty of drama to go with it.
Key Dates
Manchester City:
Real Madrid (A) April 9
Real Madrid (H) April 17
Chelsea (H) April 20
Brighton (A) April 25
West Ham (H) May 19
Liverpool:
Manchester United (A) April 7
Atalanta (H) April 11
Atalanta (A) April 18
Everton (A) April 24
West Ham (A) April 27
Tottenham (H) May 5
Aston Villa (A) May 11
Wolves (H) May 19
Arsenal:
Brighton (A) April 6
Bayern Munich (H) April 9
Aston Villa (H) April 14
Bayern Munich (A) April 17
Chelsea (H) April 23
Tottenham (A) April 28
Man United (A) May 11
Everton (H) May 19