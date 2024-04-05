Liverpool title race

The title race is in full swing and with just eight games left, every game and every point matters as Liverpool face off with Arsenal and Manchester City - and any advantages, no matter how big, could be crucial.

Given that all three contenders have already faced off, the run-in sees all three teams face differing schedules. All three are still in other competitions which will contribute to a more intense run for as long as they remain in them but the latest news regarding scheduling could have a huge impact.

Tottenham have a huge role to play in the coming weeks. They face all three teams and given their style of play and the fact they are no longer in any other competition, they could prove to be the most difficult test remaining. Moreover, in regards to the latest scheduling, Spurs will face off against Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool within a week as Ange Postecoglou’s side have a chance to disrupt proceedings.

On April 28, they welcome Mikel Arteta’s side for the famed North London Derby, which ended 2-2 earlier this season. Four days later they travel to Stamford Bridge to face off against Chelsea before then facing Liverpool at Anfield three days later. For Spurs, their priority is ensuring they qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four (although the awarding of an extra European place could lead to fifth spot being enough).

Still, their mentality under Postecoglou is that they want to win every game and they bring a consistent level of intensity especially against their two London rivals. For Liverpool, their rearranged game with Everton has been dropped into a hectic two week spell where they face Crystal Palace on April 14 before then playing Atalanta, Fulham, Everton and West Ham in 13 days. City also have four games in 11 days with FA Cup and Champions League commitments so all three sides have big games to contend with and there will surely be plenty of drama to go with it.

Key Dates

Manchester City:

Real Madrid (A) April 9

Real Madrid (H) April 17

Chelsea (H) April 20

Brighton (A) April 25

West Ham (H) May 19

Liverpool:

Manchester United (A) April 7

Atalanta (H) April 11

Atalanta (A) April 18

Everton (A) April 24

West Ham (A) April 27

Tottenham (H) May 5

Aston Villa (A) May 11

Wolves (H) May 19

Arsenal:

Brighton (A) April 6

Bayern Munich (H) April 9

Aston Villa (H) April 14

Bayern Munich (A) April 17

Chelsea (H) April 23

Tottenham (A) April 28

Man United (A) May 11