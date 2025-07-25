Florian Wirtz could be Arne Slot's 106 G/A version of Liverpool legend: opinion

Florian Wirtz is unveiled as a Liverpool player after his signing at AXA Training Centre on June 20, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Florian Wirtz is set to be Liverpool’s new talisman with the German having a familiar swagger to his game.

Football is a sport of emotion, perhaps more so than any other with Liverpool one of the game’s most connected in terms of the relationship between the club and fans.

Players can be written off or worshipped after their first game with £116m signing Florian Wirtz creating plenty of interest after his Reds’ debut. It’s not just the Anfield faithful who will be watching either as rivals look to pounce on the record transfer fee.

Fans also love nothing better than to compare one player to the next with Jeremie Frimpong offering something completely different to Trent Alexander-Arnold, the player who he replaced. Whereas recruitment teams at elite level are on the lookout for the next Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, fans want to see their next hero who might remind them of a favourite from the past.

What type of player with Florian Wirtz be for Liverpool?

Wirtz is the perfect modern playmaker, capable of dropping in front of his defence to start attacks one minute or running a channel behind a striker the next. The Germany international scored plenty of goals for Bayer Leverkusen as well as being a magician with the ball. Exactly the type of player that Eurosport Germany's Dennis Melzer described to TNT Sports.

"Liverpool fans can look forward to an outstanding footballer, Wirtz is an absolutely exceptional player," he said.

"I have followed Leverkusen closely for over 30 years and have never seen a more talented player at Bayer 04.

"Flo Wirtz's biggest weapon is his technique, his ball control, his dribbling. In addition, he is always able to play the decisive pass and already has enormous footballing maturity for his age.

"He has extremely good decision-making on the pitch and seems to be one step ahead of his opponents before he receives the ball. He also has great qualities in front of goal."

Could Wirtz be Liverpool’s new Peter Beardsley?

For those of a certain age, there is one player who was in his pomp for the Reds between 1987 to 1991 and contributed to 106 goals in 173 games during his time at Liverpool and who Wirtz is an almost carbon copy of – Peter Beardsley.

An often overlooked player of England’s past when the greats are talked about, there were many a No.9 who benefited from his eye for a pass and ability to create space for others. The mercurial Geordie, like Wirtz, would pick up the ball in pockets of space all over the pitch, linking the midfield to the attack as well as making runs into the box himself.

The game might have changed, but players like Beardsley are the ones who could make it in the modern game, all things being equal. The key quality being intelligence and the ability to not waste the ball and to always make the right call.

As Liverpool dominated when Beardsley was pulling the strings, The Kop will be hoping that his German regen will spark a similar level of dominance.