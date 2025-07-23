AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool aren’t messing about this summer, but how much money have they spent on transfers?

Liverpool have undergone wholesale changes that not many would have predicted before the summer with the latest arrival just around the corner.

The signing of Hugo Ekitike is one that was whispered earlier in the transfer window but one that accelerated rapidly after what appeared to be an impasse over the purchase of Alexander Isak.

Given how quickly Richard Hughes moved before the window had even officially opened, it has became clear that he didn’t want to lose out on one of Europe’s top talents due to lengthy negotiations with Newcastle that might not have got anywhere. What it has been is a statement of intent after being crowned Premier League champions.

It would have been easy to add one or two players or replace those like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jarell Quansah who have left, instead, Liverpool have gone up a level, spending more than they have done before – if the rumoured deals are completed that is – but how much have they spent?

How much money has Liverpool spent this summer?

Florian Wirtz has been tracked by some time for Liverpool and, despite interest from Bayern Munich, there was only ever going to be one winner for the German playmaker. The international break made things more nervous than they should have been, but Anfield was always where the mercurial Wirtz wanted to play his football. A total deal including add-ons of £116m makes it a club and British record transfer fee. As with all the players, this fee has been taken from Sky Sports as the most reputable source.

Liverpool must have known earlier than was officially revealed that Alexander-Arnold was heading to La Liga to join Real Madrid given how quickly Jeremie Frimpong was signed to replace him. The early signs are good that the Dutch international can maintain a similar attacking output but with a little extra flair, energy and pace. A fee of £29.5m (his release clause) could prove to be a bargain.

Milos Kerkez might not have the European or international experience of Frimpong, however, the Hungarian is experienced in the Premier League despite his young age. A natural successor for Andy Robertson makes his £40m fee also money well spent seeing as he could be Liverpool’s left-back for the next decade, not much will beat the £7m paid for the Scotland captain and Anfield favourite though.

How much more are Liverpool potentially going to spend?

Technically, the only other signing has been Armin Pecsi for just over £1m, another Hungarian who has been nominated for the Golden Boy award, a fine achievement for a goalkeeper playing outside of the top five leagues.

Next up to be confirmed should be Ekitike, in terms of the total deal (£69m guaranteed), Liverpool could pay as much as £78m for the 23-year old France youth international who has a similar profile to that of Isak. The biggest difference is that the Eintracht Frankfurt is coming in nearly 50% cheaper that the Swede leading the line at Newcastle.

In total, Liverpool have committed up to £264.5m so far according to Sky Sports for the players who have been signed and for Ekitike, who should be next. With a £40m offer for Marc Guehi rumoured and a Rodrygo bid also being considered, that figure could still rise by quite a bit. Much to the annoyance of the rest of the league.