Ex-Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong is excelling at Bayer Leverkusen | Getty Images

Liverpool have signed Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, but could he be even more popular with fans?

The arrival of Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold is one that should have Liverpool fans excited. Xabi Alonso wanted to take his right-back to Real Madrid, however, a twist of fate sees him inherit an equally attack minded player instead.

The similarities end there though with the two wide creators providing an entirely different approach to how they go about their business.

There is one obvious trait that new Liverpool signing Frimpong and Alexander-Arnold share though, both are clearly frustrated midfielders forced to have a deeper starting position to which they would choose if they had their own way.

What Jeremie Frimpong will bring to Liverpool that Trent Alexander-Arnold couldn’t

There is though, one fundamental difference between the two. In Frimpong’s own words, he hinted at what fans can expect: “Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together,” Frimpong told Liverpool’s media team.

“I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”

As shown by Data MB’s player comparison model below, the statistics match exactly what the eyes tell us about Alexander-Arnold and Frimpong. Trent is a passer, but Frimpong, branded “phenomenal” by Thomas Hitzelsperger, is all about energy. There will still be an attacking threat down Liverpool’s right, but Mohamed Salah now has some help in terms of someone to do his running. Frimpong is a dribbler. Nobody completed more successfully in the Bundesliga a couple of seasons ago.

Whereas Trent loved nothing more than picking out a teammate from 50 yards away, Frimpong will find them after beating two men and carrying the ball 50 yards. The end result is the same in terms of numbers, but how they get there couldn’t look more different. The 12-times Netherlands international also loves nothing more than overlapping his winger, creating even more space for Salah to continue to add to his record-breaking numbers.

Radar image of Jeremie Frimpong and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the 2024/25 season. | NA

Replacing Trent won’t be easy, but Frimpong will go about it in his own way, in his own style, and always with a smile on his face.

What shirt number will Jeremie Frimpong wear for Liverpool?

What will also be easier is that he won’t have the weight of expectation of a famous shirt number. At both Bayer Leverkusen and Celtic, Frimpong settled into senior football wearing No.30 and it is a number that currently sits vacant in the Anfield dressing room.

Depending on your definition of famous, it is a competition between Boudewijn Zenden and Djimi Traore for the most illustrious former holders of the same squad number. Hardly the No.7 of Kenny Dalglish or 10 of John Barnes. The last to hold the 30 shirt was Suso some 10 years ago with the first being Tony Warner in 1994/95.

Frimpong could spring a surprise and pluck another number that is available or wait for departures before picking a new one, however, there aren’t many more superstitious members of the human race than footballers.