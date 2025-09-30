Florian Wirtz in action during a Liverpool match | Getty Images

Florian Wirtz was a record signing for Liverpool, but should the German playmaker be dropped?

Liverpool’s transfer window was a centre-half away from being perfect with Arne Slot being allowed to add world class talent to a commanding Premier League title winning squad.

Until the deadline day record signing of Alexander Isak, it was the £116m transfer of Florian Wirtz that had been the statement acquisition by Richard Hughes and his much-lauded recruitment team with the Germany international spurring the advances of Bayern Munich to move to Merseyside.

After a couple of promising cameos, the 22-year old has struggled to make the sort of impact that many were hoping he would which has seen his place in the team, as well as his transfer fee, questioned already.

Wayne Rooney urges Liverpool to drop Florian Wirtz

One onlooker who has urged Slot to drop his big money summer signing is Wayne Rooney, speaking on his BBC Sport podcast, the former Everton and Man Utd striker hasn’t been impressed with the Liverpool playmaker’s start to the season: “It’s been tough for him. I don’t think there’s any denying that and he’ll be searching deep within himself to try and fix that. Liverpool don’t normally do this and they’ve signed basically a whole new front line… they all want to do well.

“They’re all fighting against each other to get in the team. And I think Wirtz is, he’s the one who’s probably not doing as well, but he’s got so much ability. I would have went for Ekitike and Isak. I think Wirtz actually damages the balance of Liverpool, how they play. But he’s a top player and I’m sure he will get better. Of course he will. But he’s had a slow start.”

Slot is a pragmatist which means that he will tinker with his formation and tactics on a week to week basis, despite the fee, Wirtz probably wouldn’t be playing every game anyway, however, this doesn’t justify just one assist in eight appearances for a player who is known for his consistency and ability to create and score goals.

What Wirtz has said about his dip in form

There is a feeling that Wirtz has been trying too hard to make things happen with Slot suggesting that the German is attempting to play killer passes too soon. Having been the main man at Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz is having to adapt to a role where he is a cog in a wheel instead of being the fulcrum, something that might take some time. In an interview with Sky Sports, he was asked about advice from Jurgen Kopp about staying cool and whether or not he is struggling to heed it.

“No, not for me. Yes, of course I would have liked to have scored a goal or collected a few points. But no matter what anyone says, I’m staying cool. I know what I’m capable of, and I also know that I’ll really bring it to the pitch at some point, so I’m just staying cool. That’s a good advice,” he said.

“Yes, I hear it often. I don’t want to hear it all the time: ‘Give it time, give it time.’ In response to Klopp urging Wirtz to be patient. Instead, I simply try to do better each time than before. And sometimes there are phases where things might not go well for you; I haven’t had that very often in my career. Once I get through it—that’s perhaps harsh, because I’m not playing badly, I just haven’t got the points yet—it will come eventually, and then everything will be fine.

“It’s no secret that I’d like to have more so far, but I’m patient, and as I just said, I know full well that I can play football well. Sooner or later, I’m sure that will return to normal.”

Wirtz is right, he isn’t playing badly, he just isn’t playing to the level that he is capable of, but it leaves Slot with a decision to make either way. The manager has to either try to play Wirtz into form or take him out of the firing line and gradually reintroduce him.