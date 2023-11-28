Football expert 'rules out' move to Man Utd for former Liverpool figure

The football in-the-know has given an interesting update on an ex-Liverpool figure.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards will not be moving to Manchester United.

Edwards was a key figure for the Reds and was fundamental in their trophy successes from 2018 onwards as he helped to build Jurgen Klopp's squad with his incisive transfer planning.

He left Merseyside in June 2022 which allowed Julian Ward to take over the role having spent 10 years at the club.

Edwards took a break to ponder his next step and was approached by both Chelsea and Man United, but opted to reunite with the Reds former director of research Dr Ian Graham - joining as a non-executive director of Graham's new venture, Ludonautics.

United have struggled to get the club back on track after a shaky decade and they only hired a sporting director for the first time in their club's history in 2021 to lead their transfer market crusades.

Prior to that, the club's hasty spending and focus on 'star' names set the club back as they failed to compete with the improvement from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Edwards would be a fine addition to any major club looking to go to the next level but it looks like they have to look elsewhere according to Romano. He claims the set-up at United wouldn't work for Edwards and took to NBC to discuss the latest news:

"There could be sporting director changes [at Manchester United] in time but for now John Murtough and Darren Fletcher are there.

"One person who WON’T be taking that job is, to my knowledge, Michael Edwards – the former Liverpool sporting director.