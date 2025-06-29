Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has again been linked with a potential departure in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luis Diaz remains a target for the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window, reports suggest.

Diaz has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool - despite playing a key role in the Premier League title triumph. The forward scored 13 goals in the top flight - and 18 in all competitions - as the Reds won a record-equalling 20th English championship in Arne Slot’s maiden season as head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diaz not only operated in his favoured left-wing role but was deployed as a makeshift striker for large periods of the campaign. The highlight was a hat-trick in a 4-0 Champions League thrashing of a Bayer Leverkusen team that featured Liverpool summer signings Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

The Colombia international has had long-standing interest from Barcelona. However, the Reds turned down an initial enquiry from the Spanish giants and they appear to have moved on. Barca are interested in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao in a potential £53 million deal.

But despite Liverpool wanting to retain Diaz’s services, it does not appear cast-iron that he will remain at Anfield come the closure of the transfer window. Diaz has two years remaining on his current contract and there have been claims from Colombian reporter Pipe Sierra that the player is ‘upset’ he has not been offered fresh terms.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have been linked with Diaz with several months. And according to talkSPORT, Al-Nassr - the club who Cristiano Ronaldo plays for and now owns a 15 per cent shareholding - are said to have made Diaz their top target. While Liverpool want to keep Diaz, it’s suggested that they could be tempted if an offer of between £72-85 million were lodged by Al-Nassr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s been said

Reporter Ben Jacobs said: “They are going to have a massive push now. Keep an eye on the Luis Diaz situation. He is their top target on that left-hand side. Liverpool don’t want to sell but if an offer comes between 85-100 million euros, you never know, they might change their mind and it might depend on Diaz and if he wants to move to Saudi Arabia. Al Nassr are going to be really active when we get into July and Cristiano Ronaldo is going to have a huge role in recruitment and Al Nassr are going to be the biggest spenders in Saudi Arabia in the next few months.”

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto for £37.5 million in January 2022. During his time on Merseyside, he has won four major trophies, most recently the Premier League crown.

Diaz addresses his future

The former Atlético Junior man discussed his future while on international duty with Colombia earlier this month. He said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”